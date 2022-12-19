Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters prediction, preview, team news and more ahead of the 2022-23 ISL clash

Chennaiyin FC will take on their fierce rivals Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Monday, December 19. Both sides will come into the game on the back of morale boosting victories, with Marina Machans hammering NorthEast United 7-3, while the Manjappada overcame Bengaluru FC 3-2 in their previous games.

The two-time Indian Super League winners have struggled against quality opposition and have lost against FC Goa, Mumbai City FC, Odisha FC, and Hyderabad FC. Chennaiyin have also struggled for fitness this campaign and have lost several key players to injuries. It could be down to the fact that they have never played at this intensity under their previous coaches Csaba Laszlo and Bozidar Bandovic. Thomas Brdaric, however, is different. He's bringing every ounce of energy out of the players.

Ivan Vukomanovic, on the other hand, has adapted well to the Indian Super League since taking over the reigns for the Kerala-based outfit in 2021. His side have made a reasonable start to the 2022-23 ISL season after finishing as runners-up last season. The visitors have won five games on the trot and will start the game as favorites, despite playing away from home against Chennaiyin FC. However, they have never beaten their noisy neighbors in Chennai. It will be an intriguing encounter.

Chennaiyin FC hold the edge in this fixture with six victories from 18 games. The Kerala Blasters have won five times, while the clubs have shared spoils on seven occasions.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Team news

Thomas Brdaric will have a fully fit squad to choose from, for the first time this season. The hosts will also welcome back Ajith Kumar, who served a one-game ban. The visitors' squad is injury-free as well.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Predicted 11

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder; Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Gurmukh Singh, Akash Sangwan; Julius Duker, Edwin Vanspaul; Prasanth K, Nasser El Khayati, Vincy Barretto, Petar Sliskovic.

Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Gill; Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar; Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi; Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Rahul KP, Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Telecast details

The match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The match will be telecast on Star Sports channels, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Prediction

Although the game could go either way, Kerala Blasters could grab their first victory in Chennai, given the quality of their squad.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 1-2 Kerala Blasters

Poll : 0 votes