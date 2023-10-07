Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Preview, prediction, predicted lineups, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash

After suffering two consecutive defeats in their opening matches, Chennaiyin FC will square off against league toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant in ISL 2023-24 at the Marina Arena on Saturday, October 7.

Owen Coyle's side have had a lackluster start to the season, slumping to losses against Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC in their opening round of matches. They are the only team yet to score a single goal in the competition and have been indecisive in the final third. But returning in front of their home fans for the first team this season, the Marina Machans will be hoping to bag their first points of the season. However, ahead of them awaits a gargantuan challenge in the form of Juan Ferrando's MBSG.

The Mariners are one of the only two teams in the league, yet to drop points. They sailed ahead of Kerala Blasters thanks to their slim lead on goal difference. The new recruits have already started flourishing at the club and the Green and Maroon Brigade are showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the likes of Jason Cummings, Hugo Boumous, and Armando Sadiku leading their forward line, Mohun Bagan will be a stern test for the struggling Chennaiyin side.

However, Ferrando didn't want to get too ahead of himself and was keen to give their Saturday's opposition the respect they deserved.

The Spanish tactician said during the pre-match press conference:

"It’s important to win three points. All the teams are doing well. Chennaiyin have lost their two matches but it’s their first home game so it will be difficult (for us). At this stage, the most important thing is to find the best lineup, the best squad. I think for us the most important thing is to think of the present."

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Predicted Lineups

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra (GK), Aniket Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Ryan Edwards, Aakash Sangwan, Jiteshwor Singh, Cristian Battocchio, Farukh Choudhary, Rafael Crivellaro, Rahim Ali, Connor Shields.

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith (GK), Anwar Ali, Rafael Yuste, Brendan Hamill, Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Subashish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Jason Cummings.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Prediction for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Based on the current form and quality at their disposal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant are the clear favorites to run away with the tie. However, as Juan Ferrando mentioned himself, Chennaiyin aren't expected to be pushovers by any margin. Owen Coyle has a proven champion pedigree and his teams are known to be punchy, especially when least expected.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 1-3 Mohun Bagan SG