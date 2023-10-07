Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash? 

Chennaiyin FC will play their first match at the Marina Arena this season when they host reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday, October 7.

The match also marks Owen Coyle's return to Chennai after three years and offers Chennaiyin FC an opportunity to kickstart their season following a tough beginning, as they currently sit without any points.

The Marina Machans faced setbacks in their two matches against Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC, failing to find the back of the net while conceding a total of five goals. As a result, Coyle faces a daunting task, particularly with the team struggling to convert chances into goals.

The head coach emphasized the importance of looking beyond just results and believes that his team will show progress in the upcoming games.

"I think people look at results. As coaches, it’s important to win, but you need to look deeper. If you win, it doesn’t mean you are a great team and if you lose it doesn’t mean you are a bad team. There are reasons for it and you need to understand them and make sure you get better as you progress," he said at a press conference.

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been in exceptional form over the past two months. After their defeat to East Bengal FC in the Durand Cup, they have secured victory in their last nine games while displaying high-quality football.

The likes of Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, and Sahal Abdul Samad have hit the ground running, making it difficult for opposing teams to restrict them.

However, Juan Ferrando expressed caution about their opponents and emphasized the importance of his team being physically and mentally prepared for their first away game of the ISL season.

"Chennaiyin have lost their two matches but it’s their first home game so it will be difficult. At this stage, the most important thing is to find the best lineup, the best squad. For me, it’s important that it’s not just about the physical condition but also the mental conditions for the players to be ready and motivated for these matches," he said.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: ISL 2023-24 Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, Indian Super League 2023-24 season, Match 16.

Date & Time: Saturday, October 7, 2023, 8 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Chennaiyin FC and Mohun Bagan SG will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8 pm IST on October 7.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Live streaming details

The match between Chennaiyin FC and Mohun Bagan SG can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India.