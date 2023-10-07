Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC: CFC vs MBSG Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - October 7, 2023

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) take on the Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC (MBSG) in their first home game of the season in Matchweek 3 of the Hero Indian Super League 23/24 on Saturday, October 7, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Chennaiyin has been poor in these opening stages of this season, losing 2-0 and 3-0 in their first two matches of the season, both of them away from home. Owen Coyle will want to rally his troops and deliver a better performance, but they face the worst opponent to do that against, as Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC looks in imperious form.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC won a cagey game against Bengaluru FC 1-0 last time out, and they'll want to do well in their first away assignment of the season. They've hardly been troubled by their opponents so far and will want to add to Chennaiyin's misery.

Squads to choose from

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Mohanraj K, Samik Mitra, and Prateek Kumar Singh.

Defenders: Sarthak Golui, Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Bijay Chhetri, Sachu Siby, Lazar Cirkovic, Bikash Yumnam, Preyarhanjan RS, Ajith Kumar, and Aakash Sangwan.

Midfielders: Y Jitheswor Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Alexander Jesuraj, Cristian Battocchio, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Farukh Choudhary, Ayush Adhikari, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, and Nesta Colin.

Forwards: Vincy Barretto, Jordan Murray, Rahim Ali, Connor Shields, and Irfan Yadwad.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari

Defenders: Anwar Ali-I, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill

Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat

Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC

Samik Mitra (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Bikash Yumnam, Lazar Cirkovic/Ryan Edwards, Aakash Sangwan, Y Jitheshwor Singh, Cristian Battochio, Farukh Choudhary, Rafael Crivellaro, Rahim Ali, and Connor Shields.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Brendon Hamill, Hector Yuste, Anwar Ali, Manvir Singh, Subhashish Bose, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, and Jason Cummings.

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Date: October 7, 2023; 8 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the situation will improve for Chennaiyin FC as they've looked lost and without a plan on the pitch, much like NorthEast United FC teams of the past. They look weak defensively and the Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC could run riot in this match.

Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, and Subhashish Bose are must-haves, with Rafael Crivellaro and Connor Shields the only Chennaiyin FC players who look like they have some point-scoring potential.

Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, and Hugo Boumous are the best captaincy options on paper.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Samik Mitra, Subhashish Bose, Brendan Hamill, Hector Yuste, Aakash Sangwan, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hugo Boumous, Rafael Crivellaro, Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos, and Connor Shields.

Captain: Dimitri Petratos. Vice-Captain: Jason Cummings.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Subhashish Bose, Anwar Ali, Ankit Mukherjee, Aakash Sangwan, Farukh Choudhary, Hugo Boumous, Rafael Crivellaro, Jason Cummings, Liston Colaco, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Hugo Boumous. Vice-Captain: Liston Colaco.