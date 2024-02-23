Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

Recovering Chennaiyin FC will welcome defending champions Mumbai City FC at the Marina Arena in an ISL 2023-24 fixture on Friday, February 23.

After falling victim to an inspired Jamshedpur FC outfit right after the restart, the Islanders bounced back with two victories on the trot and currently preside over the third position in the league standings.

A brace from Vikram Pratap Singh handed the Petr Kratky-led side their latest victory over Bengaluru FC. Mumbai City have also managed to regain their defensive stability and came away with two consecutive clean sheets.

The Marina Machans, on the other hand, have been a mixed bag throughout the season. After the resumption of the ISL, they slumped to a defeat against Bengaluru FC. But a clinical showing against Kerala Blasters in their 1-0 victory meant Owen Coyle's side had renewed hopes for knockout spots.

Chennaiyin are currently in the ninth spot, below East Bengal, but with a game in hand, and a victory against Mumbai City will be a massive boost.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-head record in ISL

The Islanders, historically, have a superior record over the Marina Machans with 10 wins. Chennayin FC trails behind with six victories but has an opportunity to catch up with a victory on Friday.

Matches Played: 19

Mumbai City FC wins: 10

Chennaiyin FC wins: 6

Draws: 3

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Top goalscorers this season

Chennaiyin FC: Jordan Murray (3 goals in 12 matches)

Mumbai City FC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (6 goals in 11 matches)

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 ISL season

Most assists: Rafael Crivellaro (5), Lallianzuala Chhangte (4).

Most clean sheets: Phurba Lachenpa (6), Debjit Majumder (3).

Most shots: Jordan Murray (17), Jorge Pereyra Diaz (17).

Most interceptions: Ankit Mukherjee (18), Tiri (16).