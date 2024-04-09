Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

A virtual knockout game is set to unfold in Chennai as Chennaiyin FC host NorthEast United FC on Tuesday, April 9. Both teams are vying for the final playoff spot, and a loss for either side could potentially seal their fate in the competition.

For Chennaiyin FC, their destiny is within their control. Six points in their last two games would guarantee them a place in the knockout rounds for the first time since 2020. The Marina Machans have also gained momentum at a crucial juncture, winning three out of their last games, including notable victories over Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG.

Struggles in front of goal have been a theme for Chennaiyin FC throughout the season, but they seem to have found their rhythm in recent matches. In their last outing, they staged a remarkable comeback against Jamshedpur FC to clinch a memorable victory. With a significant turnout expected at the Marina Arena on Tuesday, they will aim to replicate that performance.

"People just look at results, but we’d been playing well prior to that. The lads are working very hard as they always do and what we have to do is continue what we’ve done. Focus on NorthEast United FC, and replicating the performance we’ve had of late and get those three points. NorthEast United have got a very good side and have a good balance. They have a good mix of foreign and domestic players," head coach Owen Coyle said in the pre-match press conference.

NorthEast United FC find themselves in a similar position, trailing Chennaiyin FC by just one point in the standings. After suffering three consecutive defeats before the international break, the Highlanders began April on a positive note, securing a 2-0 victory over Kerala Blasters in Guwahati.

Juan Pedro Benali will have his star forwards Tomi Juric and Parthib Gogoi available for this crucial match, bolstering their chances of winning. While speaking to the media before the game, he expressed caution but also confidence in his team.

"They have good players. In the last two games, they put in three attackers and one defender (foreigners). Before, they would put in two foreign defenders, one in midfield and one in defense, and two like an attack. We are ready for whatever happens. However they play, we will be ready. The most important thing is we’re playing against Chennaiyin, not against a single player," he stated.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 20

CFC wins: 8

NEUFC wins: 7

Draws: 5

Result in the reverse fixture: NorthEast United 3-0 Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Top goalscorers in the 2023-24 ISL season

Chennaiyin FC: Jordan Murray (5 goals in 18 matches)

NorthEast United FC: Tomi Juric (5 goals in 4 matches)

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Debjit Majumder (57), Mirshad Michu (41)

Most assists: Rafael Crivellaro (7), Nestor Albiach (3)

Most shots per 90: Jordan Murray (3.5), Nestor Albiach (3.2)

Most clearances: Lazar Cirkovic (63), Michel Zabaco (74)