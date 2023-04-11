Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will kick-off their 2023 Hero Super Cup campaign against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala on Tuesday, April 11.

After an inconsistent run in the Indian Super League (ISL), CFC will be hoping to secure an AFC Cup qualifying spot. While the Marina Machans showed their brilliance in the ISL this season, those moments were far and few.

CFC head coach Thomas Brdaric will be eager to not only end the season on a high but also secure their place in the AFC Cup, which is Asian football’s second-tier club competition.

Chennaiyin F.C. @ChennaiyinFC



Who’s excited to see the boys in action again today? 🤩



#AllInForChennaiyin #CFCNEUFC #HeroSuperCup "We're working all together. It's a common target, not only for 11 players!"Who’s excited to see the boys in action again today? 🤩 "We're working all together. It's a common target, not only for 11 players!" 💪Who’s excited to see the boys in action again today? 🤩#AllInForChennaiyin #CFCNEUFC #HeroSuperCup https://t.co/wTEJx2JgqB

With Abdenasser El Khayati back to full fitness and Anirudh Thapa showing good form in the national colors, CFC have received a massive morale boost ahead of the tournament.

In addition to El Khayati, five other foreign players — strikers Petar Sliskovic and Kwame Karikari, midfielder Julius Duker, defenders Fallou Diagne and Vafa Hakhamaneshi — will be a crucial part of Chennaiyin's squad.

Their opponents, NorthEast United FC, have had a forgettable campaign in the ISL this season, finishing bottom of the table. The Highlanders lost 17 matches in the league and a coaching change couldn't rejuvenate their season.

The two sides have faced each other on numerous occasions, with Chennaiyin holding a slight edge with eight wins from 19 meetings across all competitions. Meanwhile, NEUFC, on the other hand, have won six matches, with the remaining five matches ending in draws.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted Lineups

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra, Fallou Diagne, Aakash Sangwan, Bikash Yumnam, Ajith Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Abdenasser El Khayati, Rahim Ali, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Kwame Karikari.

NorthEast United FC: Arindam Bhattacharja, Alisher Kholmurodov, Hira Mondal, Gurjinder Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Joseph Beitia, Emil Benny, Mohammed Irshad, Rochharzela, Romain Philippoteaux, Wilmar Jordan.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Prediction

On paper, Chennaiyin are the stronger outfit with more firepower at their disposal. If Abdenasser El Khayati is close to his best, CFC will have this tie wrapped up very early in the match. However, the Highlanders are no pushovers and would be eager to hammer that point across.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 3-1 NorthEast United FC

Poll : 0 votes