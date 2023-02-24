Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Prediction, preview, team news, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

Chennaiyin FC, in their final league game of the ISL 2022-23 season, will welcome bottom-placed NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on Friday, February 24. Both sides are out of any knockout contention, yet will be eager to end their respective seasons positively.

For the Marina Machans, the season was all about moments, sometimes euphoric but mostly tragic. Chennaiyin went on an eight-match winless streak in the second half of the season before scripting a victory against East Bengal FC.

Furthermore, in the previous matchweek, Thomas Brdaric's men powered to a 2-1 win against FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders have had a season to forget for most of the tournament. Although they have shown some new-found resilience under head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese, there's still a long road to rebuilding.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Team News

Chennaiyin FC: The Marina Machans will be without their star players Petar Sliskovic and Nasser El Khayati against NorthEast United FC due to injury. The availability of Kwame Karikari makes it easier for Bradaric to replace Sliskovic.

NorthEast United FC: The Highlanders have no seeming injury concerns in the squad.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted Lineups

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra (GK), Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Aakash Sangwan, Y. Jiteshwor Singh, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa (C), Julius Duker, Vincy Barretto, Kwame Karikari, and Rahim Ali.

NorthEast United FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Hira Mondal, Mashoor Shereef, Aaron Evans, Joe Zoherliana, Joseba Beitia, Mohamed Irshad, Gani Nigam, Jithin M.S, Wilmar Gil (C), and Parthib Gogoi.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Prediction

The last time the two teams met, Chennaiyin absolutely massacred NorthEast United FC. The Highlanders have improved considerably since then and could put up a fight. However, the Marina Machans are still the favorites going into the fixture.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 3-1 NorthEast United FC

Poll : 0 votes