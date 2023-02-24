Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: When and where to watch today's ISL clash? 

Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United will be hoping to end their league campaign on a high when the two sides go head-to-head at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, February 24.

The Marina Machans managed to beat East Bengal and FC Goa in back-to-back games before their forthcoming clash against the Highlanders. The visitors, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with as little as one point from their previous five outings.

Despite injuries to Nasser El-Khayati and Petar Sliskovic, the Men in Blue have finally found their mojo by using Ghanaian striker Kwame Karikari as the main man up front. Although the striker's season was derailed due to consistent injuries, Karikari managed to hit the back of the net thrice in his previous two games.

Vincenzo Alberto Annese, who was appointed as NorthEast United's manager earlier this campaign, lost the reverse leg 7-3 in Guwahati. Nasser El Khayati and Petar Sliskovic were ruthless in front of the goal by scoring hat-tricks and braces respectively. The midfield anchor Julius Duker added another and Highlanders defender Joe Zoherliana scored at the wrong end.

NorthEast United are on the cusp of registering the least points posed by any side in the Indian Super League history irrespective of the result on Friday. It might not be a satisfying season for Chennaiyin FC, but Thomas Brdaric has hinted that he will stay put beyond this season. It will certainly come as a sweetener for the Chennaiyin FC fans.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United match details | ISL 2022-23

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League 2022-23 season

Date and time: February 24, 7:30 PM IST.

