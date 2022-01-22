Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC will square off against bottom-placed NorthEast United FC in Match 68 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season on Saturday at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The Highlanders are currently in a massive fix, having suffered seven losses and managing just two wins from their 12 games.

Khalid Jamil's men are winless in their last five games and have shown no signs of recovery. They have been hampered by multiple injuries and the head coach will be hoping that the newcomers can swiftly integrate into his system.

The Highlanders have lacked quality in the final third but Deshorn Brown's form will provide some relief for Jamil. In his previous four games, the Jamaican attacker has scored five goals, including a hat-trick against Mumbai City FC.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are currently in seventh place, only two points adrift of the Top 4. After a hard-fought draw in their previous match against Hyderbad FC, Chennaiyin FC will want to get back to winning ways.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Head-to-head

Clashes between the two teams have been are difficult to call, with the sides playing out five draws in 15 meetings. NorthEast United FC have come out victorious six times while the Marina Machans have won four of these encounters.

In their last match against each other, Chennaiyin FC piped NorthEast United FC in a narrow 2-1 victory.

Matches played: 15

Chennaiyin FC wins: 4

NorthEast United FC wins: 6

Draws: 5

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Team News

Chennaiyin FC: After recovering from injuries, Vladimir Koman and Ariel Borysiuk will be eligible for selection for Chennaiyin FC. The rest of the team is also available for selection.

NorthEast United FC: The Highlanders' pre-match conference was canceled and there is no news about the squad that will play against the Chennai side.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Prediction

Form appears to be on Chennaiyin FC's side, but the results of matches in the ISL this season have left people perplexed. If new signings Marcelinho and Marco Sahanek are ready to start, the Highlanders will have a strong attacking unit.

However, Chennaiyin FC have a working system in place and it will be incredibly difficult for Jamil's men to breach their defense.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2-1 NorthEast United FC

Edited by Ritwik Kumar