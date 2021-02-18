Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Who will win today's match?

Chennaiyin FC host a spirited NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Goa Medical College in Bambolim on Thursday.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Chennaiyin FC are currently in 8th place in the ISL standings. They have managed to earn just 18 points from as many games. The former champions are among the three teams which have mathematically been ruled out of the race for the top-four.

The Marina Machans have shown an attacking brand of football throughout the season. They like to use the wings extensively to mount pressure on the opposition.

However, the finishing in front of the goal has been dismal for Chennaiyin FC. The likes of Jakub Sylvestr and Esmael Goncalves have not performed up to the mark. They have managed to net just 13 goals in the entire competition.

Rafael Crivellaro's injury also further jeopardised Chennaiyin FC's campaign. The likes of Anirudh Thapa and Edwin Vanspaul had too much to do on their own in the midfield. The presence of Manuel Lanzarote has recently added some solidity to the midfield.

Csaba Laszlo's side comes into this game on the back of an entertaining 2-2 draw with FC Goa. They will be hopeful of bagging as many points as possible to end their campaign on a high.

NorthEast United FC Preview

NorthEast United eased to a 3-1 win over Odisha FC in their last fixture. (Image: NorthEast United FC)

Advertisement

NorthEast United FC are in the driver's seat to seal a top-four spot. They are 4th in the league standings and have registered 26 points from 17 fixtures.

A win for the Highlanders would take them to 3rd place and within touching distance of a confirmed play-off spot.

NorthEast United FC have been a team with high efficiency when it comes to tactical usage of their limited resources. They have struck a perfect balance between youth and experience in all departments of play.

Former head coach Gerard Nus' reign at NorthEast United FC showed resilience and discipline from the side. However, the club parted ways with the Spaniard due to a lack of regular three points.

The appointment of Khalid Jamil as the interim head coach has turned NorthEast United FC's league campaign on its head. They have won four of their last six fixtures that included wins over the top two teams, ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Mumbai City FC.

Advertisement

Khalid Jamil is known for his defensive brand of football but his tenure at NorthEast United FC has taken every other side by surprise. The team is quick in transition and is using the wings with impact.

The arrival of Deshorn Brown from Bengaluru FC has also strengthened their attacking line-up. The Highlanders cruised to a 3-1 win over Odisha FC in their previous ISL fixture and will be confident coming into this game.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United Prediction

Chennaiyin FC will be hungry to end their season on a high and will likely pose a tough challenge to NorthEast United FC. But the Highlanders are in great form at the moment and have enough firepower to edge out Chennaiyin FC.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 0-1 NorthEast United FC