Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: CFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - February 2, 2023

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) and Odisha FC (OFC) lock horns in the first match of Matchweek 18 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Thursday, February 2, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Both sides come into this game in poor form. Chennaiyin's hopes of making the playoffs were dealt a huge blow by their 3-1 defeat against Bengaluru FC last time out. They'll need to break their winless streak of six games to keep themselves in the hunt.

Once comfortably in the reckoning to make the playoffs, Odisha FC's poor form and Bengaluru FC's surge have left them blindsided. They have only win in their last seven games, losing 2-0 to ATK Mohun Bagan in their last outing.

Squads to choose from

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Samik Mitra, Lovepreet Singh

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Mohammad Dhot, Narayan Das, Aqib Nawab, Monotosh Chakladar, Ajith Kumar, Gulab Rauth, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Gurmukh Singh, Aakash Sangwan

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Alexander Jesuraj, Mohamed Liyaakath Ahmed, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Abdenasser El Khayati, K Prasanth, Sourav Das, Chris Anthoy White, Yumkhaibam Singh, Jockson Dhas, Julius Duker, Mohammed Rafique, and Sajal Bag.

Forwards: Jobby Justin, Petar Sliskovic, Rahim Ali, Senthamil Senbagam, Syed Suhail Pasha, Kwame Karikari

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar.

Defenders: Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Lalruatthara, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Denechandra Meitei, Rishabh Dobriyal, Shubham Sarangi, Nikhil Prabhu, Sebastian Thangmuansang.

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Paul Ramfangzauva, Van Lal Remtluanga Chhangte, Isak Vanlalruatfela.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martin, Michael Soosairaj, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Akshunna Tyagi.

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC

Samik Mitra, Aakash Sangwan, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Ajith Kumar, Jitheshwor Singh, Julius Düker, Vincy Barretto, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Anirudh Thapa, Petar Sliskovic

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Osama Malik, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar.

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: February 2, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

With both teams struggling for form ahead of this game, this match should be a close one. Chennaiyin FC need to take their chances better and turn their draws into wins. For Odisha FC, they have been guilty of conceding more goals than they should and should aim to keep a shutout.

Due to a lack of proven point-scoring options in midfield and attack, I've retained the same seven players on both of my suggestions. They are Saul Crespo, Julius Duker, Vincy Barretto, Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, and Petar Sliskovic.

Aakash Sangwan, the defender with the most assists this season, is another must-have. Diego Mauricio, Petar Sliskovic, and Nandhakumar Sekar would be my preferred captaincy picks for this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Samik Mitra, Aakash Sangwan, Ajith Kumar, Sahil Panwar, Vincy Barretto, Nandhakumar Sekar, Julius Duker, Saul Crespo, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, and Petar Sliskovic.

Captain: Petar Sliskovic. Vice-captain: Nandhakumar Sekar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amrinder Singh, Aakash Sangwan, Fallou Diagne, Carlos Javier, Vincy Barretto, Nandhakumar Sekar, Julius Duker, Saul Crespo, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, and Petar Sliskovic.

Captain: Diego Mauricio Vice-captain: Petar Sliskovic

