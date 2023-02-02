Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022/23 ISL clash

Chennaiyin FC, who are winless in their previous six games, will take on out-of-form Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru in Nehru on Thursday, February 2. This will be a crucial fixture for both sides, with the Marina Machans and the Juggernauts occupying the eighth and seventh spots in the league table respectively.

Thomas Brdaric will be hoping for Nasser El-Khayati to stay fit until the end of the season to seal a spot in the top six, while the visitors will be hoping for a resurgence after making a strong start to the season.

Lately, both sides are struggling for results and it will be an interesting match-up when the two clash.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-Head

Having faced each other seven times across four seasons, the Marina Machans and Juggernauts have bagged two victories apiece, while they have shaken hands thrice.

The reverse fixture this season produced an epic ending to the game -- as Chennaiyin scored an equalizer at the stroke of 90th minute, while Josep Gombau's side found the back of the net five minutes later to seal the game 3-2 at the death.

Total games: 7

Chennaiyin FC wins: 2

Odisha FC wins: 2

Draws: 3

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Top goalscorers this season

Chennaiyin FC: Petar Sliskovic (8); Nasser El-Khayati (7); Vincy Barretto (3); Rahim Ali, Kwame Karikari, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Edwin Vanspaul, Prasanth K, Julius Duker (1).

Odisha FC: Diego Mauricio (8); Nandhakumar Sekar (5); Pedro Martin, Jerry Mawihmingthanga (3); Isaac Chhakchhuak (1).

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Most cleansheets this season

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra (1 in 5 games)

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (2 in 15 games)

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: More numbers and stats you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

Most touches: Julius Duker (918 touches in 15 games)

Most passes: Julius Duker (611 passes in 15 games)

Most saves: Amrinder Singh (33 saves in 15 games)

Poll : 0 votes