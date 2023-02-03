Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Player ratings for the Kalinga Warriors | ISL 2022-23

Chennaiyin FC drew Odisha FC 2-2 in their 16th game of the ISL 2022-23 season. It was Odisha FC's 16th game of the season as well.

It was a must-win game for both sides as a defeat would derail hopes of making it to the top six.

Chennaiyin FC started the game in eighth place in the points table, having lost their previous game 3-1 to Bengaluru FC.

Odisha FC came into the game being placed seventh in the points table and lost their previous game 2-0 against ATK Mohun Bagan.

A win would take Odisha FC into the top six, while a win for Chennaiyin FC would reduce the gap between themselves and the sixth-placed team to just two points.

The match started with the hosts creating a few good chances in the opening minutes. Amrinder Singh made a great save from Vincy Barreto's header in the 19th minute.

The Kalinga Warriors took the lead in the 24th minute when Diego Mauricio finished off a good chance created by Isak Vanlalruatfela.

The lead didn't last long as Chennaiyin FC equalized in the 25th minute courtesy of an Anirudh Thapa header from an Aakash Sangwan header.

Isak Vanlalruatfela scored in the 28th minute, but the goal was ruled out due to offside.

Chennaiyin FC had more of the ball and created better chances.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-1.

Odisha FC made two changes at halftime. The changes worked for Josep Gombau's side as they took the lead in the 47th minute when Isak Vanlalruatfela scored from a Nandhakumar Sekar cross.

Abdenasser El Khayati scored in the 57th minute with a neat finish from inside the box after receiving the ball from Vincy Barreto.

Diego Mauricio saw his free-kick sail just over the bar in the 62nd minute.

Odisha FC's defense were tested a lot during the second part of the second half, and they managed to keep their shape well and see the game out.

The scoreboard at full-time read 2-2. With today's draw, Odisha FC moved back into the top six.

On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings for the Kalinga Warriors

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh (7): Amrinder made some good saves during the game. It was due to his heroics that Odisha FC managed to secure a point today. He made five saves during the game.

Narender Gahlot (5.5): Narender had a tough time dealing with Chennaiyin FC's wingers. He was often beaten by Vincy and El Khayati.

Carlos Delgado (5.5): Carlos Delgado was solid for Odisha FC during tough times today. He made some crucial blocks and interceptions today.

Sahil Panwar (5): Sahil was poor today. He committed some big blunders in defense today and wasn't up to the mark.

Osama Malik (4.5): Osama suffered an injury in the first half and had to be substituted just before halftime. He wasn't very impactful during his time on the pitch.

Issac Chhakchhuak (5): Issac didn't have a good game today. He was substituted at halftime. His passing and movement were below the expected standard today.

Thoiba Singh (6): Thoiba ran a lot today and tried his best to keep Chennaiyin FC's midfielders in check.

Saul Crespo (6.5): Saul was one of the better players for Chennaiyin FC but he could have done better. He made some crucial tackles for his side.

Nandhakumar Sekar (7): Nandhakumar provided the assist for Odisha FC's second goal. Overall, he was good in attack but could have been better in helping out his side in defense.

Diego Mauricio (7.5): Diego Mauricio scored the opening goal of the game today. He lacked the usual service he was accustomed to but looked dangerous whenever he got the ball.

Isak was the best player for the Kalinga Warriors today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Isak Vanlalruatfela (8): Isak was the best player for his side today. He provided the assist for the first goal. He also scored in the first half but the goal was wrongly disallowed due to offside. He got his goal in the second half.

Substitutes

Shubham Sarangi (5): Shubham replaced Narender in the 58th minute. He had a tough time dealing with the Chennaiyin FC wingers.

Denechandra Meitei (4.5): Denechandra replaced Sahil at halftime. He had a torrid time dealing with Chennaiyin FC's attackers.

Lalruatthara (5.5): Lalruatthara replaced Osama just before halftime. He didn't have the best of games today and was often found out of place in defense.

Raynier Fernandes (6): Raynier replaced Issac at halftime. He helped provide Odisha FC with much-needed stability in midfield, but could have done better in attack.

Aniket Jadhav (5): Aniket replaced Isak in the 65th minute. He tried his best to help his side in attack but couldn't do what Isak did for his side.

