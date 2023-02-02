Chennaiyin FC will aim to put an end to their six-match winless streak when they lock horns with Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, February 2.

Marina Machans have struggled for consistency on both ends of the pitch. Despite showing promising signs of securing results, mistakes have proved costly in their race to achieve the playoff spots.

Individual errors were once again the theme in their defeat against southern rivals Bengaluru FC last time out. The Blues ran riot as they scored three goals in the first half hour of the game. Although Thomas Brdaric’s side improved their performance in the second half, they ended up on the losing side with a scoreline of 3-1.

With this result, their playoff hopes have further diminished. They are currently placed eighth in the standings with 17 points, five behind Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC, who are sixth and seventh, respectively. A win again on Thursday could spice things up with just a few games left.

Meanwhile, after a promising start, Odisha FC have failed to maintain their form. As a result, they are now in a dogfight for the playoff spots with the likes of Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC. The Juggernauts are tied on points with the Blues but have played a game less than their playoff rivals.

Josep Gombau’s side have won just one of their previous seven outings and the team looks short of ideas at the moment. ATK Mohun Bagan were the latest team to defeat them, as a brace from Dimitri Petratos sank Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium. They will hope to turnaround their dismal run of form to climb over Bengaluru FC to sixth.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Team News

Chennaiyin FC’s right back, Ajith Kumar has been suspended for the game after racking up five yellow cards. Edwin Vanspaul could replace the 25-year-old at right back.

Furthermore, the return of Nasser El Khayati will certainly provide a boost for the squad. Brdaric revealed that he could be in the starting lineup, but his minutes will be managed.

Meanwhile, Raynier Fernandes was substituted due to an injury last time and might be replaced by Isaac Vanmalsawma in midfield. Gombau could rotate his side, especially in defense, which has been leaky in the past few weeks.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted Lineups

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra; Edwin Vanspaul, Fallou Diagne, Gurmukh Singh, Akash Sangwan; Julius Duker, Jiteshwor Singh; Nasser El Khayati, Anirudh Thapa, Vincy Barretto; and Petar Sliskovic.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh; Narender Gahlot, Osama Malik, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar; Isaac Vanmalsawma, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, and Nandhakumar Sekar.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Prediction

Both teams have struggled for positive results in their recent outings, as evidenced by their inconsistent performances. However, Chennaiyin FC’s home advantage and the return of Nasser El Khayati could prove to be the difference between the sides.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2-1 Odisha FC.

