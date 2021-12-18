Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Chennaiyin FC will square off against Odisha FC in match no. 33 of the Indian Super League (ISL) season on Saturday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Coming fresh off their first loss of the season against Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC will be hoping to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, Odisha FC suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Jamshedpur FC, thanks to a first-half hat-trick from Greg Stewart. The loss left Kiko Ramirez's men fourth in the points table, just one place above Chennaiyin FC with eight points.

The Marina Machans have boasted one of the meanest defenses in the league, conceding just three goals in their first five matches. However, Bozidar Bandovic's side have also scored the least number of goals in the league—four. But if they can rectify their attacking transitions and improve their finishing, the results are left to be seen.

Meanwhile, evident cracks have emerged in Odisha FC's defense but Kiko Ramirez will be hoping to tighten matters at the back and start with a clean slate.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Head-to-Head

Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC have played four times in the past, with each team winning once and the other two encounters ending in draws.

Matches played: 4

Chennaiyin FC wins: 1

Odisha FC wins: 1

Draws: 2

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Team News

Chennaiyin FC: The Chennaiyin FC camp will miss out on the services of Rafael Crivellaro for the Odisha clash although the Brazilian has started light training.

Odisha FC: Odisha FC will be without defender Sahil Panwar who is under the medical team’s supervision.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Catch the latest ISL live score 2021 here on Sportskeeda!

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Prediction

As mentioned earlier, while Chennaiyin FC possess a mean defense, they have been weak during attacking transitions and while converting their chances. But Odisha FC have shown signs of defensive frailty during their Jamshedpur encounter and if Bozidar Bandovic can capitalize on those weaknesses, Chennaiyin might snatch all three points.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2-1 Odisha FC

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee