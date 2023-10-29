Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: CFC vs PFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - October 29, 2023

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) square off against Punjab FC (PFC) in the final match of Matchweek 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 23/24 on Sunday, October 29, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC won their first match of the season away against Hyderabad FC, riding on Connor Shields' early goal and a resolute defensive performance. They now have an opportunity to build some momentum and register back-to-back wins as they have a home game against a promoted side like Punjab FC.

To their credit, Punjab FC have held their own and have gone undefeated in their last two matches, with 1-1 and 0-0 draws against the Highlanders and Jamshedpur FC, respectively. They'll back themselves to go one up and register their first win of the season.

Squads to choose from

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Mohanraj K, Samik Mitra, and Prateek Kumar Singh.

Defenders: Sarthak Golui, Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Bijay Chhetri, Sachu Siby, Lazar Cirkovic, Bikash Yumnam, Preyarhanjan RS, Ajith Kumar, and Aakash Sangwan.

Midfielders: Y Jitheswor Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Alexander Jesuraj, Cristian Battocchio, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Farukh Choudhary, Ayush Adhikari, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, and Nesta Colin.

Forwards: Vincy Barretto, Jordan Murray, Rahim Ali, Connor Shields, and Irfan Yadwad.

Punjab FC

Goalkeepers: Kiran Chemjong, Ravi Kumar, and Shibinraj Kunniyil.

Defenders: N Suresh Meitei, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, M Shereef-Thankgalakath, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee, and T Abhishek Singh.

Midfielders: Brandon Vanlalremdika, Krishananda Singh, Madih Talal, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Leon Augustine, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Kynshi, Maheson Singh, Sweden Fernandes, and Ricky Shabong.

Forwards: Wilmar Gil, Prasanth K, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, and Ranjeet Pandre.

Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC

Debjit Majumder (GK), Bikash Yumnam, Lazar Cirkovic, Ryan Edwards, Aakash Sangwan, Y Jitheshwor Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Ankit Mukherjee, Rafael Crivellaro, Rahim Ali, and Connor Shields.

Punjab FC

Ravi Kumar (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Melroy Assisi, Nitesh Darjee, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Nikhil Prabhu, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Juan Mera, Madih Talal, and Luka Majcen.

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC

Date: October 29, 2023; 8 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This should be a balanced match because, despite their win, Chennaiyin FC have been nowhere near being fluent, and were largely chasing the ball against Hyderabad FC. Punjab FC have looked well-organized defensively, and it'll be interesting to see how they push for a goal in this match.

Chennaiyin FC played a 4-4-2 against Hyderabad FC, and if they continue with the same formation at home, Ankit Mukherjee in the RM role but listed as a defender, looks a decent option.

Madih Talal, Luka Majcen, Connor Shields, Rafael Crivellaro, Brandon Vanlalremdika, and Khaiminthang Lhungdim are the players who can be considered must-haves for this match.

Connor Shields, Luka Majcen, and Crivellaro are the best captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ravi Kumar, Ankit Mukherjee, Aakash Sangwan, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Rafael Crivellaro, Y Jitheswor Singh, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Madih Talal, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, and Connor Shields.

Captain: Rafael Crivellaro. Vice-Captain: Luka Majcen.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Debjit Majumder, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, Aakash Sangwan, Rafael Crivellaro, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Madih Talal, Rahim Ali, Luka Majcen, and Connor Shields.

Captain: Connor Shields. Vice-Captain: Luka Majcen.