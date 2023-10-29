Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

Punjab FC will be eager to secure their first-ever Indian Super League (ISL) victory when they travel to Chennai to meet Chennaiyin FC on Sunday, October 29.

Similar to their opponents, Chennaiyin FC have also had a challenging start, as they suffered three consecutive defeats to Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. These defeats saw the Marina Machans score just one goal while conceding eight.

However, the recent international break provided a valuable period for reflection and improvement. Chennaiyin managed to translate this into success, clinching a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Hyderabad FC.

In the context of the ISL, where momentum plays a pivotal role, Chennaiyin FC, who will host their next three games, will look to continue their winning streak in front of their home supporters.

In the pre-game press conference, head coach Owen Coyle emphasized the ongoing improvement in his squad and his belief that they will continue to push for victories. He said:

"We have worked on where we could improve and get better and that would be the case here too. My players know that we are in for a tough game but what we need to do is make sure that we are the best version of ourselves. If we continue to do that then we will pick up points and climb up the table."

Meanwhile, the newly promoted Punjab FC have shown their potential in glimpses, but are yet to secure their first victory. They are currently 11th in the table, with just two points to their name, and are in dire need of that first victory.

Head coach Staikos Vergitis has chopped and changed his starting lineup in the hope of finding the results, and it seems he has finally discovered a stable starting XI after four games. Players like Luca Majcen and Juan Mera will be instrumental to their quest to achieve a positive result in this demanding away match.

When questioned about the possibility of exploiting Chennaiyin FC’s defensive vulnerabilities, Vergitis expressed confidence in his team’s ability to capitalize on their opponent’s weaknesses. He said:

"I’m sure that they have seen their weaknesses and they will try to correct them. It’s obvious and normal, we have seen the key points that we have to take advantage of, and we’ll see in the field if we’ll take this advantage or not."

Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: Head-to-head record

These two sides are meeting for the first time in the Indian Super League. Their most recent clash took place during the AFC Cup group stage in 2019, resulting in draws in both matches.

Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: Top goalscorers this season

Chennaiyin FC: Connor Shields, Rafael Crivellaro (1).

Punjab FC: Luca Majcen, Melroy Assisi (1).

Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: Stats and numbers from 2023/24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Samik Mitra (10 – CFC), Kiran Chemjong (9 – PFC)

Most shots per 90 minutes: Madih Talal (2.7 – PFC), Farukh Choudhary (2.2 – CFC)

Most chances created: Rafael Crivellaro (6- CFC), Luca Majcen (5 - PFC)

Successful tackles per 90 minutes: Amarjit Singh Kiyam (3 – PFC), Aakash Sangwan (1.8 – CFC)