Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: Player Ratings for the Marina Machans | ISL 2023-24

Chennaiyin FC made a solid comeback in the season by defeating Punjab FC in a commanding 5-1 display at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the 2023-24 ISL match on Sunday, October 29.

Captain Ryan Edwards set the tone, opening the scoring in the 24th minute with a precise right-footed strike. Connor Shields swiftly doubled the lead, capitalizing on Rafael Crivellaro’s cross with clinical finishing.

Chennaiyin continued their onslaught as Crivellaro, the fan favourite, coolly converted a penalty, making it 3-0 just before halftime. Punjab FC's troubles escalated when Melroy Assisi received a red card, reducing them to 10 men. Shields capitalized on the advantage, scoring his second goal with a stunning long-range strike.

Substitute Vincy Barretto further extended Chennaiyin’s lead, neatly finishing a pass from Jordan Murray. Although Punjab FC managed a late consolation goal in the 86th minute through Krishnananda Singh Khundongbam's strike from outside the box, it was too little, too late.

Chennaiyin's dominant performance, marked by clinical finishing and effective teamwork, propelled them to a convincing victory. This win not only earned them three points but also pushed them to the Top 6 of the league table.

Player Ratings - Chennaiyin FC

Debijit Majumder (7.5)

The Chennaiyin shot-stopper had a relatively quiet night but was solid when called upon. His crucial save and overall stability between the posts earned him a decent score.

Akash Sangwan (8)

Sangwan was a standout performer, showcasing his defensive prowess with 2 tackles and 4 interceptions. Additionally, his contributions in attack, marked by 5 crosses and 3 chances created, underline his versatility.

Ryan Edwards (8)

Edwards opened the scoring and provided a steady presence in the defence. His clearances and ability to initiate attacks from the back were instrumental. His excellent passing abilities added value to Chennaiyin's gameplay.

Bikash Yumnam (7.5)

Yumnam exhibited composure in defence with a 95 per cent passing success rate. His intent to attack from the back was evident, although he made limited defensive contributions.

Aniket Mukherjee (7)

Mukherjee had a decent game, making crucial tackles and interceptions. His involvement in attacking plays, creating chances and crosses, highlighted his dual role effectively.

Ayush Adhikari (8)

Adhikari's role as a defensive midfielder was pivotal. His 3 tackles and 2 interceptions demonstrated his defensive capabilities, while his control over the midfield provided stability to the team.

Christian Battocchio (8)

Battocchio dictated the tempo of the game with a remarkable 98 per cent pass success rate. His control in midfield was exceptional, making him a key orchestrator for Chennaiyin's gameplay.

Farukh Choudhary (7.5)

Choudhary contributed both defensively and offensively, with a crucial assist and effective defensive duels. His overall performance was noteworthy.

Rafael Crivellaro (9)

Crivellaro had a standout game, announcing his return with a goal, an assist, and 3 chances created. His 8 crosses were a constant threat, making him the most influential player on the pitch.

Connor Shields (8.5)

Shields was the star in attack, scoring 2 goals and consistently troubling the Punjab FC defence. His four crosses showcased his versatility and attacking threat.

Rahim Ali (7)

Rahim Ali had a decent game in the attacking front, creating a couple of chances. While not his best performance, his contributions were notable.

Substitutes:

Vincy Barretto (7.5)

Barretto made a significant impact, scoring a goal and adding depth to the attack in his 25-minute appearance.

Jiteshwor Singh (7)

Singh had a good impact in the midfield, displaying accurate passing and control in his 20-minute stint.

Alex Romario (6.5)

Romario's 16-minute run was short but impactful, showcasing his speed and agility on the wings.

Jordan Murray (7.5)

Murray provided a crucial assist and created chances, making a notable impact in his 25-minute appearance.