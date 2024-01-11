Two-time ISL champions, Chennaiyin FC, are set to start their Kalinga Super Cup journey against fellow ISL side Punjab FC on Thursday, January 11.

After struggling in recent years, the Marina Machans appointed Owen Coyle in the summer with the hopes of challenging for the top honors. However, the team's performance under the Scottish coach has been inconsistent, as they are currently sitting seventh in the ISL standings with only 12 points.

While Chennaiyin have been plagued by injury issues throughout the season, they have only been able to show their potential in flashes. However, the club moved quickly in the transfer window by signing East Bengal FC midfielder Mobashir Rahman on loan until the end of the season.

Chennaiyin FC will look to bounce back strongly in the second half of the season, beginning with the Super Cup, with more new players expected to join the club. Head coach Owen Coyle expressed confidence in his team to the media ahead of the match.

"We are looking forward to the Super Cup as it's a great competition and obviously, we're in a tough group with two fierce rivals from the ISL in Punjab and Mumbai. The team is certainly capable of performing far better than it has done recently, so, we're excited for it and there should be a freshness about us in the tournament," said Coyle ahead of the match.

Meanwhile, Punjab FC, who were promoted to the ISL this season, have had a slow but steady start. The Shers currently sit 11th in the table, with their only victory coming against Thursday's opponents.

Punjab, however, have been a difficult side to play against in recent months and will be hoping to advance to the semi-finals in the Super Cup, especially with a full squad available for the competition.

Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC, Group C, Kalinga Super Cup.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium (Main Pitch), Odisha.

Timings: Thursday, January 11, 7:00 PM IST.

Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: Predicted Lineup

Chennaiyin FC: Samik Mitra, Bikash Yumnam, Lazar Cirkovic, Ryan Edwards, Ankit Mukherjee, Cristian Battocchio, Mobashir Rahman, Ninthoi Meetei, Rafael Crivellaro, Connor Shields, Jordan Murray.

Punjab FC: Kiran Chemjong, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Suresh Meitei, Dimitrios Chatzlisaias, Nitesh Darjee, Nikhil Prabhu, Amarjit Kiyam, Prasanth K, Juan Mera, Madih Talal, Luka Majcen.

Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: Telecast Details

The clash between Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 channel in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Thursday from 7:00 PM IST.