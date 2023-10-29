Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: Preview, prediction, predicted lineups, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC will face off against league debutants Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Both teams find themselves at the bottom of the table. For the Marina Machans, this match presents an opportunity to secure their second win after narrowly defeating Hyderabad FC 1-0 in their previous encounter.

Chennaiyin suffered defeats in their first three matches before bouncing back against Hyderabad FC. Given their strong home record, Chennaiyin FC should capitalize on their momentum and aim for victory tonight.

Punjab FC, on the other hand, are yet to secure a win in the ISL 2023-24 season, with two draws and two losses to their name. They have only managed to score two goals, indicating a need to improve their attacking intent.

However, their defense has been relatively solid, and if Punjab can maintain their strength at the back, they have a chance to clinch their first league win tonight.

The match between Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC promises intense competition as both teams strive to climb the ISL ladder. With Chennaiyin FC aiming to leverage their home advantage and Punjab FC looking to bolster their attacking prowess, fans can expect an exciting battle.

Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: Probable 11

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit (GK), Bikash Yumnam, Lazar Cirkovic, Ryan Edwards, Aakash Sangwan, Ankit Mukherjee, Ayush Adhikari, Rafael Crivellaro, Farukh Chaudhary, Rahim Ali, Connor Shields.

Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar (GK), Khaimingthang Lhungdim, Melroy Assisi, Dimitris Chatziisaias, Nitesh Darjee, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Nikhil Prabhu, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Juan Mera, Madih Talal, Luka Majcen.

Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: Who will win?

In this anticipated clash, Chennaiyin FC's Rafael Crivellaro and Connor Shields, known for their midfield control and attacking prowess, face off against Punjab FC's defensive stalwart Melroy Assisi and goal-hungry Luka Majcen.

Despite a resilient Punjab defense, Chennaiyin's recent home advantage and the form of Crivellaro and Shields could tip the scales. With Chennaiyin's key players in form, they might secure a narrow victory in this contest.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 2 - 1 Punjab FC