Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: When and where to watch the 2023-24 ISL clash? 

After registering their first victory of the ISL 2023-24 season against Hyderabad FC last week, Chennaiyin FC will welcome the newly promoted Punjab FC at the Marina Arena on Sunday, October 29. Both outfits have languished in the bottom half of the table after a disastrous start.

The Marina Machans started their campaign under new gaffer Owen Coyle with three straight losses against Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, and Mohun Bagan SG. After a fighting 1-0 victory earlier in the week, Chennaiyin will be harboring hopes of turning their campaign around right away.

The Scottish tactician hasn't been overtly focused on the league position in this initial phase of the season, he said ahead of the clash.

"We have played four games in the season. If we win on Sunday, we move to the top half of the table. It counts for nothing at this stage of the season. The game is important for both the clubs but there are so many games to go after that."

Meanwhile, Punjab FC have taken a while to acclimatize to the league, with two straight losses in their opening matches. However, with a few handy points from their clashes against NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC, the Shers have established that they aren't mere pushovers.

“There is a great difference between the two divisions. In the ISL, there is a lot of transition game. Many times an opponent that is defending reaches very quickly to the opponent area. This transition game is much faster than it was in the I-League," head coach Staikos Vergetis explained ahead of Sunday's showdown.

Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season

Date & Time: Saturday, October 29, 2023, 8 pm IST

Venue: Marina Arena, Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8 pm IST onwards on October 29.

Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: Live streaming details

The match between Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India.