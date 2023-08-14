Buoyed by their strong performance, Chennaiyin FC will next face Tribhuvan Army FC in a Group E encounter of the Durand Cup 2023 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on Monday.

Laden with the potential for surprises, both teams are in a quest to secure a berth in the next stage of the tournament. The Marina Machans will start as the clear favorites after their exploits against fellow ISL outfit Hyderabad FC.

Owen Coyle's side registered a 3-1 victory over the Nizams in their group-stage opener, with their foreign frontmen - Jordan Murray and Connor Shields - getting on the scoresheet. The third goal came through an own goal from Alex Saji.

The early goalscoring form provides a boost of confidence to the Chennaiyin camp. If Chennaiyin FC manage to find their rhythm on the field, it could spell trouble for Tribhuvan's defense.

Meanwhile, the Nepalese team demonstrated their tenacity and resilience in their previous match against Delhi FC, managing to secure a valuable point against a team from the I-League.

Although Tribhuvan are the underdogs, the Chennai-based outfit would be too naive to undermine their upcoming opponents.

Chennaiyin FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC: Team News

Both Chennaiyin FC and Tribhuvan Army FC have their full squads at their disposal.

For the Marina Machans, they would be eager to utilize their attacking line of Jordan Murray and Connor Shields to their fullest potential.

Chennaiyin FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC: Prediction

The Marina Machans are the obvious favorites on paper and will be expected to run away with the result. Their attacking line has shown a certain pedigree that will worry even the ISL teams, hence for Tribhuvan it will be a mountain to climb. But if they can be resilient at the back, the Nepalese club will have their opportunity to strike when the opportunity arises.

Prediction: Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Tribhuvan Army FC