Chennaiyin FC vs Tribhuwan Army: When and where to watch the 2023 Durand Cup clash?

Indian Super League outfit Chennaiyin FC are all set to lock horns with Tribhuwan Army in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group E fixture will take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Monday.

The Marina Machans are entering a new era but with a familiar figure at the helm. Their head coach, Owen Coyle, who previously guided them to the ISL final in 2020, has returned for his second tenure, shouldering a significant responsibility.

Although Chennaiyin FC have a young squad, they started their Durand Cup campaign with a positive result. A 3-1 victory against fellow ISL side Hyderabad FC places them in a commanding position to top the group and secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Their youthful lineup showed huge promise in the opening game, with new signings Jordan Murray and Connor Shields finding the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s Tribhuwan Army are on the back of a stalemate against I-League side Delhi FC. Despite taking the lead in the first half, Tribhuwan had to settle for a point, courtesy of an 88th-minute strike from Girish Khosla.

Tribhuwan Army certainly have the experience and firepower to pose problems for Chennaiyin FC. But they will look to defend deeper and hit their opponents on the break, considering the quality Chennaiyin possess.

The Marina Machans are the favorites, and another three points would seal their spot in the last eight of the tournament. On the flip side, it’s a must-win game for Tribhuwan Army if they are to progress to the next round.

Chennaiyin FC vs Tribhuwan Army: 2023 Durand Cup Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Tribhuwan Army, Group E, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Monday, August 14, 3:00 PM.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Chennaiyin FC vs Tribhuwan Army: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between Chennaiyin FC and Tribhuwan Army will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 6 pm IST on Monday.

Chennaiyin FC vs Tribhuwan Army: Live streaming details

The game between Chennaiyin FC and Tribhuwan Army can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 3 pm IST on Monday.