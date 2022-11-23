Chennaiyin FC will be hoping to carry on their away form against Odisha FC in Bhubaneshwar on Thursday.

Odisha FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on November 23, Thursday. The Juggernauts are yet to drop points in their backyard, while the Marina Machans enter this fixture with two away victories from two games.

The hosts managed to turn games around in the second half after failing to start the game on a high note, with Nandakumar's first-half strike in a 1-0 victory over Bengaluru FC being the exception. They turned the scoreline around against Kerala Blasters by scoring two second-half goals during their opening game, while they turned the game upside down by scoring four goals after conceding two first-half goals in their previous game against East Bengal.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, bounced back with a 3-1 victory against Jamshedpur FC after suffering a humiliating 6-2 at the hands of Mumbai City FC. Thomas Brdaric's side have been promising, albeit with a touch of inconsistency. They are undefeated on the road, having defeated Mohun Bagan 1-2 and East Bengal 0-1. Marina Machans will be hoping to have Anirudh Thapa and Jiteshwor Singh in midfield after the duo missed the previous game due to injuries on Saturday.

The hosts might have an edge in this encounter, but Chennaiyin FC have produced spirited displays since Thomas Brdaric took over the club and have the ability to beat top sides on their day.

We shall look at a few interesting numbers before the sides go head-to-head.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head

Odisha FC have dominated Chennaiyin FC in this fixture with six victories. They have shared spoils on seven occasions, while the two-time Indian Super League winners have won three times.

Total games: 16

Odisha FC won: 6

Draws: 7

Chennaiyin FC wins: 3

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Top goalscorers this season

Odisha FC: Pedro Martin (3); Nandakumar Sekhar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio (2); Isaac Chhakchhuak (1).

Chennaiyin FC: Nasser El Khayati, Petar Sliskovic (2); Kwame Karikari, Vincy Barretto, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Rahim Ali, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni (1).

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Most cleansheets this seaso

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (1 in 6 games)

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (1 in 5 games)

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the 2022-23 ISL campaign

Most saves: Debjit Majumder (11 in 5 games)

Most touches: Saul Crespo (403 in 6 games)

Most passes: Julius Duker (253 in 6 games)

