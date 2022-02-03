China vs Japan prediction, preview, team news, telecast and more | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

In a heavyweight clash, defending champions Japan play the most successful side in the tournament, China, in the semifinals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune on Thursday.

China eased past Vietnam with a 3-1 scoreline in the quarterfinals. Wang Shuang, Wang Shanshan and Tang Jiali scored against a spirited Vietnamese side.

Japan, on the other hand, thrashed Thailand 7-0 riding on the back of a Yulka Sagasawa hat-trick and goals from Hinata Miyazawa, Rin Sumida and Riko Ueki.

China vs Japan Head to Head

China and Japan have met 18 times. Japan emerged as winners on 14 occasions, whereas China won thrice. One meeting ended in a draw.

A Mana Iwabuchi hat-trick saw Japan win 3-0 against China when the two sides last met, in the 2019 East Asian Women's Cup.

China form: D-L-W-W-W (Latest on the right)

Japan form: D-W-W-D-W (Latest on the right)

China vs Japan AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Streams

Australia: Network 10

India: EuroSport, JIO TV

Japan: DAZN

South Korea: TVING

Vietnam: FPT Telecom, Vietnam Television

Thailand: Eleven Sports

Taiwan: ELTA TV

Indonesia: MNC

UK: FreeSports

USA and Canada: CBS

New Zealand: beIN Sports

Live Streaming: Jio TV

China vs Japan AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Predicted Line-ups

China: Zhu Yu (GK), Li Mengwen, Wang Xiaoxue, Li Jiayue, Zhang Xin, Wang Shuang, Yao Wei, Zhang Rui, Wang Shanshan, Yang Lina, Tang Jiali

Japan: Ayaka Yamashita (GK), Risa Shimizu, Moeka Minami, Saki Kumagai, Asato Miyagawa, Rin Sumida, Mana Iwabuchi, Mina Tanaka, Yui Hasegawa, Fuka Nagano, Hiroki Miyazawa

China beat Vietnam 3-1 in the quarterfinals (PC: AFC)

China vs Japan AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Prediction

While China are the most successful side in women's Asian football, Japan's recent rise has made them firm favorites to walk away with the continental title.

Prediction: China 1-2 Japan

