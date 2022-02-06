China vs South Korea prediction, preview, team news, telecast and more | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Final

The AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 is nearing its end. However, there's one final hurrah left before the floodlights dim down. In a spectacular grand finale encounter, eight-time champions China PR will square off against South Korea. The Women's Asian Cup trophy will be on the line at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

China had their stronghold in the tournament for a long time, winning it seven times on the trot between 1986 to 1999 before adding another one in 2006. The Steel Roses are now eyeing a record-extending ninth title after edging past Japan in the semi-finals.

#WAC2022 @afcasiancup hours to go to the



matches played. goals scored. teams. We finally come to the final two.



Who will be crowned the hours to go to the #WACFinal matches played.goals scored.teams. We finally come to the final two.Who will be crowned the #WAC2022 champions? 2️⃣4️⃣ hours to go to the #WACFinal! ⏳ 2️⃣3️⃣ matches played. 9️⃣6️⃣ goals scored. 1️⃣2️⃣ teams. We finally come to the final two. Who will be crowned the #WAC2022 champions? https://t.co/gnIZnMc0vQ

Meanwhile, South Korea are on the hunt for their maiden title. Throughout the tournament, the Korean Republic have shown on multiple occasions that they are willing to take the game to their opponents.

The Taegeuk Ladies held off defending champions Japan in a 1-1 draw in the group stages and eliminated heavyweights Australia in the quarter-finals. Even in the semis, South Korea put up a dominant display against the Philippines.

Hence, once the referee's whistle blows all the on-paper advantage that China might hold over South Korea could fly right out of the window. Expect both sides to come out all guns blazing.

China vs South Korea AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Final: Head-to-Head

South Korea and China have locked horns on 13 previous occasions, with the Steel Roses coming out on top eight times. The Taegeuk Ladies could only bag two wins and three of the matches ended in a draw. Korea Republic have not defeated China PR in their last seven meetings.

#WAC2022 @afcasiancup



Get to know them better ahead of the



Shui Qingxia bit.ly/3AWZSbL

Colin Bell bit.ly/3goXmBt



#OurGoalForAll | #CHNvKOR Both coaches are looking to lead their teams to a historic #WAC2022 glory!Get to know them better ahead of the #WACFinal Shui QingxiaColin Bell Both coaches are looking to lead their teams to a historic #WAC2022 glory! Get to know them better ahead of the #WACFinal ⬇️ 🇨🇳 Shui Qingxia 👉 bit.ly/3AWZSbL🇰🇷 Colin Bell 👉 bit.ly/3goXmBt #OurGoalForAll | #CHNvKOR https://t.co/Gx9UG6rPyw

The last time the two sides met, the game ended in a 2-2 draw with Wang Shuang bagging a brace for China, while Choi Yu-Ri and Kang Chae-rim scored for Korea.

Matches Played: 13

China wins: 8

South Korea wins: 2

Draws: 3

China vs South Korea AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Final: Predicted Line-ups

China: Zhu Yu (GK), Li Mengwen, Wang Xiaoxue, Li Jiayue, Zhang Xin, Wang Shuang, Yao Wei, Zhang Rui, Wang Shanshan, Yang Lina, Tang Jiali.

South Korea: Kim Jung-Mi (GK), Choo Hyo-Joo, Shim Seo-Yeon, Lim Seon-Joo, Cho So-Hyun, Ji So-Yun, Choe Yu-Ri, Lee Geum-Min, Lee Young-Ju, Kim Jung-Mi, Kim Hye-Ri, Son Hwa-Yeon.

China vs South Korea AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Final: Live Telecast and Streams

Australia: Network 10

India: EuroSport, JIO TV

Japan: DAZN

South Korea: TVING

Vietnam: FPT Telecom, Vietnam Television

Thailand: Eleven Sports

Taiwan: ELTA TV

Indonesia: MNC

UK: FreeSports

USA and Canada: CBS

New Zealand: beIN Sports

Live Streaming: Jio TV

China vs South Korea AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Final: Prediction

China, coached by five-time AFC Women’s Asian Cup winner Shui Qingxia, come into the game as the favorites. However, South Korea have oozed grit and fight all throughout the tournament.

China's semi-final encounter against Japan also went deep into a penalty shootout, possibly draining their players a lot more. Hence, considering all the factors, it's an incredibly balanced and entertaining encounter for the grand finale.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: China 2-1 South Korea

Edited by Diptanil Roy