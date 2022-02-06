China vs South Korea prediction, preview, team news, telecast and more | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Final

The AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 is nearing its end. However, there's one final hurrah left before the floodlights dim down. In a spectacular grand finale encounter, eight-time champions China PR will square off against South Korea. The Women's Asian Cup trophy will be on the line at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
China had their stronghold in the tournament for a long time, winning it seven times on the trot between 1986 to 1999 before adding another one in 2006. The Steel Roses are now eyeing a record-extending ninth title after edging past Japan in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, South Korea are on the hunt for their maiden title. Throughout the tournament, the Korean Republic have shown on multiple occasions that they are willing to take the game to their opponents.
The Taegeuk Ladies held off defending champions Japan in a 1-1 draw in the group stages and eliminated heavyweights Australia in the quarter-finals. Even in the semis, South Korea put up a dominant display against the Philippines.
Hence, once the referee's whistle blows all the on-paper advantage that China might hold over South Korea could fly right out of the window. Expect both sides to come out all guns blazing.
China vs South Korea AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Final: Head-to-Head
South Korea and China have locked horns on 13 previous occasions, with the Steel Roses coming out on top eight times. The Taegeuk Ladies could only bag two wins and three of the matches ended in a draw. Korea Republic have not defeated China PR in their last seven meetings.
The last time the two sides met, the game ended in a 2-2 draw with Wang Shuang bagging a brace for China, while Choi Yu-Ri and Kang Chae-rim scored for Korea.
Matches Played: 13
China wins: 8
South Korea wins: 2
Draws: 3
China vs South Korea AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Final: Predicted Line-ups
China: Zhu Yu (GK), Li Mengwen, Wang Xiaoxue, Li Jiayue, Zhang Xin, Wang Shuang, Yao Wei, Zhang Rui, Wang Shanshan, Yang Lina, Tang Jiali.
South Korea: Kim Jung-Mi (GK), Choo Hyo-Joo, Shim Seo-Yeon, Lim Seon-Joo, Cho So-Hyun, Ji So-Yun, Choe Yu-Ri, Lee Geum-Min, Lee Young-Ju, Kim Jung-Mi, Kim Hye-Ri, Son Hwa-Yeon.
China vs South Korea AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Final: Live Telecast and Streams
Australia: Network 10
India: EuroSport, JIO TV
Japan: DAZN
South Korea: TVING
Vietnam: FPT Telecom, Vietnam Television
Thailand: Eleven Sports
Taiwan: ELTA TV
Indonesia: MNC
UK: FreeSports
USA and Canada: CBS
New Zealand: beIN Sports
Live Streaming: Jio TV
China vs South Korea AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Final: Prediction
China, coached by five-time AFC Women’s Asian Cup winner Shui Qingxia, come into the game as the favorites. However, South Korea have oozed grit and fight all throughout the tournament.
China's semi-final encounter against Japan also went deep into a penalty shootout, possibly draining their players a lot more. Hence, considering all the factors, it's an incredibly balanced and entertaining encounter for the grand finale.
Prediction: China 2-1 South Korea