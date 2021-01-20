Coach Manolo Marquez makes sure that we are disciplined, says Hyderabad FC's Asish Rai

Hyderabad FC have been a revelation in the current Indian Super League (ISL) season. After a lacklustre debut in the 2019-20 season, the Nizams have emerged as one of the most improved sides so far in ISL 2020-21.

Head Coach Manuel Marquez has shown his faith in the young players of Hyderabad FC. The likes of Liston Colaco, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Hitesh Sharma and Mohammad Yasir have come of age and have turned into fantastic young prospects for the national team.

Sportskeeda sat with right-back Asish Rai (virtually, of course) and discussed his playing journey from Sikkim, Pune FC Academy days, his stint at the Indian Arrows and the role of Manuel Marquez and Thangboi Singo in his remarkable performance so far in the season.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about the start of your playing career from Sikkim.

I come from Pakyong, a village in East Sikkim. I always liked to play football, even as a kid. I had an uncle who played football and that is how I got interested in the game. I was then selected at a local academy in my state at the age of 12 and ever since I have been working hard to be a professional footballer.

I travelled to Delhi to play in the Subroto Cup, spent a couple of years there before joining Pune FC.

Asish Rai at the Pune FC Academy. (Image: Instagram/asish28rai)

Asish Rai's Youth Career

What was the role of the Pune FC academy in honing you as a footballer?

Advertisement

When I was in Delhi, there were trials for Pune FC academy where I was selected. That was the first club in my career and the exposure I got there is helping me even today.

The coaches and the players I met there, I am still in touch with them and I can say that I learnt a lot from the Pune FC academy during my time there.

Tell us about the importance of Indian Arrows in your playing career.

The most important part for me is that in the I-League, youngsters like me got regular game time. Playing alongside a few seniors was really helpful for us.

In the first season, we were really young and struggled at times. But in the second season, we trained together for long enough and started to play as a team. So it gave us confidence that we belong at this stage.

You have played under Floyd Pinto at Indian Arrows. What would you say about playing under a young coach like Floyd?

I was really happy when I was called up for the U19 camp. Floyd Pinto, my coach there, really liked me as a player. I had many friends there and there was competition for places, which helped me grow as a player. I worked a lot on my basics, learnt new things under Floyd sir and it was a significant time in my career.

I always wanted to play for my country, and it was a dream come true to be a part of the camp. I learnt a lot of things and it gave me confidence in my abilities as a footballer.

📸 Asish Rai gave his all from right-back till the final minute in the hard-fought pre-season friendly. #HFCPreseason #HyderabadFC 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/P2JNotAlH6 — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) November 15, 2020

Advertisement

Asish Rai at Hyderabad FC

How does it help to have a coach like Manolo Marquez who believes in giving youngsters a chance?

Manolo Marquez is a really good coach and a nice person to talk to as well. He makes sure that we are disciplined, is happy to correct the mistakes of every individual and spends most of his time trying to help us improve.

For him, it does not really matter if you are a senior or a youngster if you are an Indian player or an overseas player. If you do well in training, you will get your chance. This is what pushes us to train harder and I would like to thank him for giving me these chances.

What has been the role of Thangboi Singto in the squad?

We learn a lot from all the coaching staff and Thangboi Singto is also very helpful. He is an amiable coach with lots of experience, and there is a lot to learn from him.

He has been in Indian football for over a decade, knows most players in the country and is helping every player at Hyderabad FC stay grounded and work as a team.

Do you think the current season can result in a national team call-up for you?

Advertisement

It is a dream for most players in the country, to represent the national team. But right now, my team and I need to work hard for the club and not think about things too far in the future.

Asish Rai marking Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri in ISL 2020-21. (Image: Instagram/asish28rai

How long do you see yourself at Hyderabad FC?

I really like playing here. I have many friends here. Mohammad Yasir - I have been with him since my time in the academy. I have also previously played with Akash Mishra and Chinglensana Singh so we are a close-knit team and want to finish as high as possible in the league this season.

Like I said, at the moment, I just want to take every match as it comes. I am not really thinking beyond this point.