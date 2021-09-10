CRPF vs Mohammedan SC preview, prediction, line-ups and more | Durand Cup 2021

Mohammedan SC face CRPF football team in a Group A encounter of the Durand Cup at the Municipal Stadium in Kalyani on Friday. While the CRPF requires all three points to stay afloat in the competition, a single point will not harm Mohammedan's path to qualification for the knockouts.

Mohammdan are currently playing in both the Durand Cup and Calcutta Football League. The Black Banthers won the first game of the Durand Cup with a 4-1 scoreline over Indian Air Force. Milan Singh, Azharuddin Mallick, Arijeet Singh and Marcus Joseph scored four goals. Nikola Stojanovic emerged as the man of the match for an inspiring performance in midfield for the Black Panthers.

The I-League side come into the game with a pulsating 2-2 draw with United SC in the Calcutta Football League. Marcus Joseph opened the scoring for Mohammedan SC before Subrata Murmu equalized for United. Jaskaranpreet Singh restored Mohammed's one-goal lead only to have it cancelled out with a goal from Orao Jagannath for United.

CRPF finished second in the 2020-21 Punjab State Super Football League behind champions Punjab Police. The paramilitary side have also played tournaments like the All India Police Football Championship and All India Principal Harbhajan Singh Yadgari Football Tournament in the last few years. They come into the game with a 1-0 defeat to Bengaluru United on matchday one of the Durand Cup.

Mohammedan SC can go equal on points with current group leaders Bengaluru United if they manage to get the three vital points. A win for CRPF will open up the race for the knockouts in the group with three teams vying for second spot on matchday three.

34th Punjab State Super Football League 2020-21



Punjab Police FC are the champions of the 34th Punjab State Super Football League 2020-2021.



FINAL, Feb. 19



Punjab Police FC 1-1 (5-4p) CRPF FC



--#PunjabStateSuperFootballLeague #PunjabFootball #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/p7iuWGA0yc — Indian Football Minnows (@IMinnows) February 21, 2021

CRPF vs Mohammedan SC Durand Cup Predicted Line-ups

CRPF: Moses Antony (GK), Amumacha Singh, Amit Dhankar, Amit Gayen, Darshpreet Singh, Dhanaraj Singh, Manjeet, Rajesh Murmu, Ramandeep Singh, Ravinder Singh, Vikram Singh Kanwal

Mohammedan SC: Zothanmawia (GK), Safiul Rahaman, Shaher Shaheen, Arijeet Bagui, Manotosh Chakladar, Seikh Faiaz, Nikola Stojanovic, Milan Singh, Faisal Ali, Marcus Joseph, Azharuddin Mallick

CRPF vs Mohammedan SC Durand Cup Where to watch

The game will be streamed from 02:55 PM onwards on September 12th via AddaTimes. The service is a paid subscription. You can also follow the LIVE coverage at Sportskeeda.

CRPF football team won the All India Police Football Championship back in 2019. (Image: CRPF)

CRPF vs Mohammedan SC Durand Cup Prediction

CRPF have not played the required number of official tournaments in the last few years and will go into the game as firm underdogs against a much stronger and more settled Mohammedan side. Mohammedan are on a fine run of form across competitions and should see the game out with a comfortable win

Prediction: CRPF 0-3 Mohammedan SC

