Delhi FC 1-2 Chennaiyin FC: Marina Machans player ratings as Owen Coyle's side enter Durand Cup 2023 knockouts with perfect record

Chennaiyin FC closed out their group-stage campaign in the Durand Cup 2023 with a closely contested 2-1 win over Delhi FC on Friday, August 18.

The Marina Machans started the match slowly, with Delhi dominating proceedings early on. However, the reigning I-League 2 champions were let down by their product in the final third.

This allowed Chennaiyin to grow into the match and they went ahead thanks to a brilliant goal from Rafael Crivellaro. Owen Coyle then made three changes at half-time and one of them, Vincy Barretto, put the two-time Indian Super League champions 2-0 up in the 51st minute.

Delhi responded almost instantly, though, with Pape Alassane Gassama scoring from an inch-perfect free-kick. However, they couldn't find another goal despite creating some great openings. On the other end, the Marina Machans spurned multiple chances to seal the game, but ultimately emerged victorious.

Here are the player ratings for Chennaiyin FC:

Samik Mitra - 7/10

Mitra seemed to start the game a little nervously and his communication with his defense wasn't great. However, he made multiple important saves, including two excellent stops in second-half stoppage time.

Aakash Sangwan - 6.5/10

Sangwan linked up well with Sweden Fernandes in the first half, but couldn't break past the halfway line on a consistent basis. He improved in the final 10 minutes of the half and got the assist for Crivellaro's goal with a chip into the box.

Sangwan evidently struggled playing as a centre-back in the second half.

Bikash Yumnam - 6/10

Bikash helped Chennaiyin cope with Delhi's constant moves forward in the first half an hour, though his communication with his backline could've been better. He was substituted at half-time shortly after suffering a knock to the head.

Ankit Mukherjee - 6/10

Mukherjee offers experience and a robust presence in the Marina Machans' backline, but was prone to the occasional rash decision. One of those got him a yellow card in the second half as well.

Sachu Siby - 7.5/10

Siby was solid but ineffective in the first half as a right-back before exploding in the second half in his preferred left-back position. He got the assist for Barretto's goal with a brilliant run down the left and saw a couple of pops from distance fly just wide too.

Sajal Bag - 6.5/10

Sajal offered an outlet for Chennaiyin in the first half, beating the press at times to feed the forwards. His passing range faded a little in the second half, but he made some important defensive contributions.

Mohammed Rafique - 5.5/10

Rafique struggled to cope with Delhi's press for much of the first half, but looked better in the second half.

Sweden Fernandes - 5/10

Fernandes started the game brightly and linked up on occasion with Sangwan, but was kept quiet before being hooked off at half-time.

Rafael Crivellaro - 8/10

Crivellaro's age was a talking point when he signed for Chennaiyin this summer, and will be spoken about throughout this season. However, against Delhi, the Brazilian maestro was at his creative and efficient best, repeatedly carving the defense open with his body feints, retention and passing.

His goal was also a work of art as he chested down Sangwan's pass before easing past three defenders to slot home calmly. Had it not been for his teammates' profligacy, Crivellaro could've ended the game with at least two assists.

Ninthoi Meetei - 5.5/10

Ninthoi missed a golden chance to put Chennaiyin ahead in the first few minutes, firing straight at the goalkeeper with virtually the whole goal to aim at. His work-rate was excellent, though, and his dribbling caused a few problems for Delhi.

Jordan Murray - 6.5/10

Murray may not have scored, but his work-rate was splendid and he also created a couple of chances for his teammates. The Marina Machans finally seem to have gotten the hard-working centre-forward they've been crying out for since lifting the ISL title in 2018.

Substitutes

Ajith Kumar (Bikash 46') - 5.5/10

Delhi seemed to target Ajith's flank, with the right-back repeatedly leaving space down the flank by going too narrow. He made a couple of crucial tackles late on to help Chennaiyin FC seal the win.

Alexander Romario Jesuraj (Fernandes 46') - 5/10

Jesuraj's movement was excellent, but his finishing was poor as he missed two one-on-one chances and also repeatedly fired from distance with little luck.

Vincy Barretto (Ninthoi 46') - 7/10

Barretto took his chance brilliantly, slotting home with a composed finish beyond three defenders and the goalkeeper. His pace and dribbling caused Delhi problems, while his passing was decent too.

Jiteshwor Singh (Rafique 65') - 6.5/10

Jiteshwor wasn't at his best, but still recorded his fair share of retrievals and broke play up on numerous occasions. He also went on an incredible run late in the game after winning the ball in his own half, but his close-range shot was saved.

Irfan Yadwad (Sajal 81') - 6/10

Yadwad made a couple of threatening runs forward, also seeing a late close-range effort saved by Delhi FC's goalkeeper.