Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC: Preview, predicted lineups and more for the I-League 2023-24 clash

Delhi FC take on Aizawl FC in a match in the I-League at the Namdhari Stadium in Ludhiana on Thursday (February 15). The team from the capital city will hope to recreate the 5-1 victory over the People's Club in the reverse fixture played earlier in the season.

Aizawl, who are fifth in the league table at the time of writing with 20 points to their name, will feel that they can dominate proceedings against Delhi in this game, who are eighth.

Yan Law's side will feel that they will have to rely heavily on the services of Gagandeep Bali and Vinil Poojary in this game. For Aizawl, striker Lalbiaknia and former NorthEast United FC right-back Joe Zoherliana will be the players to watch out for.

Delhi have shown a lot of intent and aggression so far this season and they will look to rely on these qualities in this game as well. For Aizawl, this is a crucial match as they come into it on the back of a hat-trick of drawn encounters.

Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC: Match Details

Details: Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC, I-League 2023-24

Venue: Namdhari Stadium, Ludhiana

Timings: 2 PM IST, 15 February 2024

Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel.

Expand Tweet

Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC: Predicted Lineups

Delhi FC: Naveen Kumar, Abhay Gurung, Munmun Lugun, Bali Gagandeep, Bhupinder Singh, Sergio Barboza, Pape Gassama, Balwant Singh, Vinil Poojary, Joseba Beitia, Hudson Dias de Jesus.

Aizawl FC: Vanlalhriatpuia; Joe Zoherliana, Maric, Lalmuanawma, Laldanmawia; Duhvela, SK Sahil, Lalrinfela; Ramdinthara R, Lalrinzuala, R Lalthanmawia.

Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC: Predictions

Both these teams are evenly matched and there is no clear favorite to win this clash. Hence, we expect it to finish as a draw.

Delhi will feel that they can make good use of the conditions on offer even though they are not technically playing at home. Aizawl may have to come out of their comfort zone to challenge Delhi in this game.

Predicted score: Delhi FC 2-2 Aizawl FC