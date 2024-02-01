Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

The I-League returns to action, with Delhi FC preparing to host two-time winners Gokulam Kerala FC at Namdhari Stadium on Friday, February 2.

Newly promoted Delhi FC have made a solid start to the season, currently sitting seventh in the standings with 16 points. Head coach Yan Law will hope that his team can maintain positive results and climb the table.

But Delhi’s recent form has been inconsistent, with four wins and four losses in their last eight games. A victory against Gokulam Kerala, however, could potentially propel them to fifth in the standings.

Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala FC enter the match following a disappointing Super Cup campaign, where they drew once and lost twice against Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC.

It has certainly not been the best of starts, as they currently occupy sixth place with just one point more than Delhi FC. Having won only once in their last 10 games, head coach Domingo Oramas will hope that his team can begin the second phase of the season positively.

Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Match Details

Date & Time: February 2, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Namdhari Stadium.

Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Head-to-Head

Matches played: 4

Delhi FC wins: 0

Gokulam Kerala FC wins: 4

Draws: 0

Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Predicted Lineup

Delhi FC: Naveen Kumar, Abhay Gurung, Munmun Lugun, Bali Gagandeep, Bhupinder Singh, Sergio Barboza, Pape Gassama, Balwant Singh, Gaurav Rawat, Joseba Beitia, Hudson Dias de Jesus.

Gokulam Kerala FC: Avilash Paul, Nidhin Krishna, Abdul Hakku, Bouba Aminou, Muhammed Saheef, Rishad Pazhaya, Abijith, Nikola Stojanovic, Sreekuttan VS, Afzar Noorani, Alex Sanchez.

Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Telecast Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel

Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Prediction

Gokulam Kerala FC will enter this game as the slight favorites, although their form under Oramas hasn’t been the best. On the other hand, Delhi FC have proven to be a tough team to beat on home turf and will aim to exploit the Malabarians’ vulnerabilities on the counterattack.

However, with Gokulam Kerala’s firepower upfront, they are anticipated to secure a victory and move up the standings.

Prediction: Delhi FC 1-2 Gokulam Kerala FC