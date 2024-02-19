Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala: Preview, predicted lineups and more for the I-League 2023-24 clash

Delhi FC will host Gokulam Kerala in an I-League fixture at the Namdhari Stadium in Ludhiana, Punjab, on Monday, February 19.

Delhi may feel a bit out of place playing at the Namdhari Stadium given that it is not their home ground, but the change might work in their favor.

For Gokulam, this will be an excellent opportunity to showcase their wares and prove how they can take the challenge to the Delhi camp.

Both teams head into the game on the back of victories, with Delhi having beaten Aizawl 1-0 and Gokulam prevailing over Rajasthan United 4-1 away from home.

This makes this tie extremely interesting, and one to watch out for in this gameweek. Sreenidi Deccan and Aizawl clash later on in the day.

Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala: Match details

Match details: Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala, I-League 2023-24.

Venue: Namdhari Stadium, Ludhiana, Punjab.

Timing: 2 PM IST on February 19, 2024.

Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel.

Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala: Predicted lineups

Delhi FC: Naveen Kumar, Abhay Gurung, Munmun Lugun, Bali Gagandeep, Bhupinder Singh, Sergio Barboza, Pape Gassama, Balwant Singh, Vinil Poojary, Joseba Beitia, Hudson Dias de Jesus.

Gokulam Kerala FC: Avilash Paul, Nidhin Krishna, Abdul Hakku, Bouba Aminou, Muhammed Saheef, Rishad Pazhaya, Abijith, Nikola Stojanovic, Sreekuttan VS, Afzar Noorani, Alex Sanchez.

Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala: Prediction

Neither Delhi FC nor Gokulam Kerala appear to be the favorites to win this game. Although Gokulam are placed high up on the league table, they cannot be expected to coast to a comfortable victory.

As for Delhi, their season has been extremely topsy-turvy. Although Yan Law's boys will be expected to give their all in this clash, a draw seems like the most plausible result today.

Predicted score: Delhi FC 1-1 Gokulam Kerala.