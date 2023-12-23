Delhi FC vs Real Kashmir preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Delhi FC will clash with Real Kashmir in their next I-League 2023-24 game at the Namdhari Stadium on Sunday (December 24).

Delhi FC have had a decent first season in the I-League so far as they have managed four wins, one draw, and five losses after 10 fixtures. However, they lost both of their last two matches, including a 0-2 defeat to Inter Kashi in their previous contest.

On the other hand, Real Kashmir are strongly present in the title race as they are only four points off the league leaders Mohammedan SC at the top. Real Kashmir FC have won six, drawn two, and lost two matches out of their 10 fixtures.

The Snow Leopards are currently on a six-game unbeaten run, including a 3-1 win over Shillong Lajong in their last match. They will look to keep pushing for the title with another full three points. Meanwhile, Delhi FC will be eager to put up a strong performance against the quality opposition.

Delhi FC vs Real Kashmir Match Details

Date & Time: December 23, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Namdhari Stadium

Delhi FC vs Real Kashmir Head-to-Head

The two sides have met four times so far and both of them have won one game each. Meanwhile, two matches ended in draws.

Matches Played: 4

Delhi FC Win: 1

Real Kashmir Win: 1

Draw: 2

Delhi FC vs Real Kashmir Probable XI

Delhi FC

Naveen Kumar, Abhay Gurung, Munmun Lugun, Bali Gagandeep, Bhupinder Singh, Sergio Barboza, Pape Gassama, Balwant Singh, Gaurav Rawat, Joseba Beitia, Hudson Dias de Jesus.

Real Kashmir

Muheet Shabir Khan, Muhammad Hammad, Shaher Shaheen, Dion Menezes, Carlos Lomba, Wayne Vaz, Mohammad Inam, Kamal Issah, Jeremy Laldinpuia, Gnohere Krizo, Mohammad Asrar Rehbar.

Delhi FC vs Real Kashmir Prediction

Delhi FC have managed to show their mettle but they still lack consistency in their game. They have defensive fragilities in their game and Real Kashmir could exploit them. At the same time, Real Kashmir have momentum on their side. Furthermore, they cannot afford any slip-ups with Mohammedan SC running away with the title.

Prediction: Real Kashmir are expected to win this game.

Delhi FC vs Real Kashmir Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel