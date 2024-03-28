Delhi FC vs Shillong Lajong FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of I-League 2023-24 clash

On March 28, Thursday, Delhi FC and Shillong Lajong FC will face off in an I-League 2023-24 match at the Namdhari Stadium, Ludhiana.

Shillong Lajong FC faced their sixth loss in the previous game against Inter Kashi 2-1. After conceding two goals in the first half, Shillong's Renan Paulino halved the deficit from the penalty spot, but they were unable to find an equalizer.

Delhi FC have had a poor run in the ongoing India I-League season, losing 11 out of 21 matches. However, they registered their eighth win of the season in their previous game against Gokulam Kerala FC, 2-0. Substitute forward Sérgio Barboza Jr. scored the goals for Delhi in the 59th and 87th minutes.

Shillong are currently ranked sixth in the I-League with 31 points from 21 matches, while Delhi are seventh with 26 points from 21 matches.

Delhi FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Match Details

Match: Delhi FC vs Shillong Lajong FC

Date and Time: March 28, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Namdhari Stadium, Ludhiana

Delhi FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Head-to-Head

Shillong Lajong FC and Delhi FC have met twice in the India I-league. Shillong defeated Delhi 2-1 in the reverse fixture this season while they played out a 0-0 draw in their previous encounter.

Matches Played: 2

Delhi FC Won: 0

Shillong Lajong FC Won: 1

Draw: 1

Delhi FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Probable XI

Delhi FC

Naveen Kumar, Gurtej Singh, Alisher Kholmurodov, Vinil Poojary, Pape Gassama, Akash Tirkey, Rahul Rawat, Bhupinder Singh, Balwant Singh, Hudson Dias de Jesus, Bali Gagandeep

Shillong Lajong FC

Rajat Paul Lyngdoh (GK), Ronney Willson Kharbudon, Saveme Tariang, Daniel Gonçalves, Kenstar Kharshong, Phrangki Buam, Arik Bista, Renan Paulino de Souza, Wadajied Kynsai Ryngkhlem, Kynsaibor Lhuid, Marcos Rudwere Genar Silva

Delhi FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Match Prediction

Delhi and Shillong Lajong are having similar campaigns, having won eight out of 21 games. They have also won one game out of their last five matches each.

While Delhi have won four games at their home ground, Shillong triumphed in the reverse fixture against Delhi in November 2023 and are expected to dominate them in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Shillong Lajong FC are expected to win.

Delhi FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel