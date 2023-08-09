Delhi FC vs Tribhuwan Army: Preview, prediction, and where to watch the 2023 Durand Cup tie

Following a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC, I-League outfit Delhi FC are set to face Nepal outfit Tribhuwan Army in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group E fixture is set to take place at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajahr on Wednesday.

Delhi FC showed their resolute ability in defense as they managed to secure a point against a strong Hyderabad FC side. The weather conditions certainly did not favor both teams, but Delhi's talisman Himanshu Jangra opened the scoring, while the Nizams bounced back in the second half.

Nonetheless, Delhi FC head coach Surinder Singh will be satisfied with the performance, especially considering their clinical ability on the break. He will hope that his side can continue their fine form in a group that also includes ISL side - Chennaiyin FC.

Last season was certainly one to remember for the Delhi-based team as they secured promotion to the I-League in some style. Therefore, these games will offer insight into where the team is currently and how they can further improve if they are to compete in a higher division.

Surinder Singh holds positive expectations for the upcoming match, stating:

“We have eye on securing three points from tomorrow’s game. Last match our team really played well but the result was not in our favour. We have worked on the areas we are lacking in. We will get good result in tomorrow’s game.”

Meanwhile, the Tribhuwan Army have been one of the top teams in Nepal’s A-division and even played in the preliminary round of the AFC Cup during the 2021-22 season. There is plenty of experience in the squad, with several players representing the Nepal national team.

It will certainly not be an easy task for Delhi FC, as the Army outfit is expected to stay compact defensively and play attacking football. The game is expected to be a tight affair, as both teams will look to employ a counter-attacking approach.

Delhi FC vs Tribhuwan Army: Match Details

Match: Delhi FC vs Tribhuwan Army, Group E, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 9, 2:30 PM

Venue: SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar.

Delhi FC vs Tribhuwan Army: Telecast and Live streaming details

The Durand Cup match between Delhi FC and Tribhuwan Army will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels. The game will also be streamed on SonyLiv from 2:30 PM on Wednesday.

Delhi FC vs Tribhuwan Army: Prediction

Both teams are certainly evenly matched for the upcoming tie. Tribhuwan Army will look to use their experience and play front-foot football. However, Delhi FC showcased their potential against Hyderabad FC and have a reputation for their unwavering commitment.

As a result, the outcome may hinge on the teams' efficiency in front of goal and potential fatigue due to humid weather. Given these factors, the Army side might hold a slight advantage over Delhi FC in what promises to be a thrilling match.

Prediction: Delhi FC 1-2 Tribhuwan Army