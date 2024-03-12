Delhi vs Inter Kashi preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Wednesday, March 13, Delhi will square off against Inter Kashi in the I-League 2023-24 match at the Namdhari Stadium in Ludhiana.

Delhi faced their 10th loss, third in a row, in the previous game against Sreenidi Deccan by 1-0. They now find themselves at the eighth position in the leaderboard, having won seven and losing 10 out of 18 games.

Meanwhile, Inter Kashi are unbeaten in their last six games, including the most recent win against TRAU 6-3. Muhammad Ajsal scored two goals for Kashi while Gyamar Nikum, Jordan Lamela, Mohammed Asif Khan, and Gianni dos Santos scored one each. They are now ranked fifth in the I-League 2023-24 points table with eight wins and five losses.

Delhi vs Inter Kashi Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Inter Kashi

Date and Time: March 13, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Namdhari Stadium, Ludhiana

Delhi vs Inter Kashi Head-to-Head

The two teams have met only once during the reverse fixture at Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal. Kashi defeated Delhi by a scoreline of 2-0.

Matches Played: 1

Delhi Won: 0

Inter Kashi Won: 1

Draw: -

Delhi vs Inter Kashi Probable XI

Delhi

Naveen Kumar (GK), Gurtej Singh, Alisher Holmurodov, Anwar Ali, Munmun Timothy Lugun, Pape Gassama, Rahul Rawat, Bhupinder Singh, Balwant Singh, Hudson Dias de Jesus, Shokhrukhbek Muratov

Inter Kashi

Shubham Dhas (GK), Peter Hartley, Sandip Mandi, Tejas Krishna, Kojam Beyong, Jordan Lamela Garrido, Perez Del Pino, Gomez Rodriguez, Gyamar Nikum, Edmund Lalrindika, Muhammad Ajsal

Delhi vs Inter Kashi Match Prediction

Inter Kashi have beaten Delhi in the previous game this season by 2-0. They are also looking in good form, having remained unbeaten in their last five games.

On the other hand, Delhi have won just one out of their last five matches. They would be eager to avenge their previous setback in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Inter Kashi are expected to win.

Delhi vs Inter Kashi Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel