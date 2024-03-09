Delhi vs Sreenidi Deccan preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Delhi will take on Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League 2023-24 match at the Namdhari Stadium in Ludhiana on Sunday, March 10.

Delhi are eighth in the I-League 2023-24 points table with seven wins and nine losses. They have lost three out of their last five matches, including their most recent one against Namdhari 3-2. Alisher Kholmurodov and Bali Gagandeep scored a goal each for Delhi.

On the other hand, Sreenidi Deccan have won four out of their last six games. However, they suffered a 3-2 loss in the previous game against Real Kashmir. With 33 points, they now find themselves in the third position with 10 wins, four losses, and three draws.

Delhi vs Sreenidi Deccan Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Sreenidi Deccan

Date and Time: March 10, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Namdhari Stadium, Ludhiana

Delhi vs Sreenidi Deccan Head-to-Head

Delhi have played one game against Sreenidi Deccan. In their first meeting in December 2023 at Deccan Arena in Telangana, Sreenidi emerged victorious by a scoreline of 1-0.

Matches Played: 1

Delhi Won: 0

Sreenidi Deccan Won: 1

Draw: 0

Delhi vs Sreenidi Deccan Probable XI

Delhi

Albino Gomes, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Eli Sabia Filho, Jagdeep Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Ibrahim Sissoko, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Muthu Irulandi Mayakkannan, Lalromawia Lalromawia, Rilwan Hassan, David Castañeda Muñoz (c).

Sreenidi Deccan

Naveen Kumar, Munmun Timothy Lugun, Vinil Poojary, Pape Gassama, Abhay Gurung, Gaurav Rawat, Joseba Agirregomezkorta Beitia, Sérgio Barboza da Silva Júnior (c), Balwant Singh, Hudson Dias de Jesus, Bali Gagandeep.

Delhi vs Sreenidi Deccan Match Prediction

Sreenidi Deccan are having a fantastic campaign in contrast to Delhi. They are ranked third while Delhi are ranked eighth. Deccan have already beaten Delhi in the reverse fixture and will look to have a similar performance in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Sreenidi Deccan to win

Delhi vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel