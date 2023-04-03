Diego Mauricio signs two-year extension with Odisha FC | ISL 2022-23

Diego Mauricio and Odisha FC have reached an agreement to extend the striker's deal for two more years following a successful season on an individual note for the 31-year-old.

The Brazilian, who returned to the Kalinga Stadium after a year in Qatar's Al-Shahania and Mumbai City FC, marked his comeback by scoring 12 goals and assisting four times throughout the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign.

The extension news will come as a sweetener for the Juggernauts faithful, who hope their club tastes their first piece of silverware ahead of the Super Cup, which is about to kick off on April 8.

Diego Mauricio has played alongside Casemiro and Roberto Firmino in the past

The powerful Rio de Janeiro striker, who was named Young Didier Drogba for his strength and skill, arrived with a huge reputation in 2020 in India, having played with the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, and Casemiro for the Brazilian U-20 side.

Mauricio made a name for himself in South Korea after failing to impress clubs in Brazil, Russia, and Portugal.

Manifesting his decent goalscoring form in Asia, Odisha FC managed to attract the Brazilian in 2020. Diego Mauricio managed to hit the back of the net on 12 occasions from 20 outings that season before endeavoring new life in Qatar and Mumbai, where he struggled for game time. Hence, a quick move to his former club Odisha FC was on the cards last summer.

His partnership with Nandakumar Sekar and Jerry Marwinhmingthanga assisted Odisha FC to fight for a place in the top six. Although they narrowly missed out on a playoff spot, Odisha have managed to retain their star forward.

If rumors are to be believed, Raynier Fernandes, who was on loan at Odisha FC from Mumbai City FC, has put pen to paper with FC Goa on a permanent deal.

Odisha FC will take on East Bengal in the Super Cup on April 9.

