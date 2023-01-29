Dimitri Petratos' brace guides ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-0 victory against Odisha FC

Australian striker Dimitri Petratos' brace drove ATK Mohun Bagan to a convincing 2-0 victory against Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, January 28.

The Mariners made an excellent start to the game with Petratos finding the back of the net in the 3rd minute. Narender Gehlot's failure to sort out his feet resulted in the Aussie forward driving his side to an early lead.

Manvir, who played an influential role from the right wing for Mohun Bagan's opener, was once again involved in a chance in the fifth minute. The Indian forward made a lung-bursting run through the right flank and cut inside to take a shot. Unfortunately, his attempt was straight at Amrinder Singh.

The Odisha FC shot-stopper was called into action once more when he parried away Ashique Kuruniyan's shot for a corner in the 16th minute.

The winger was in the thick of things again when he utilized his nimble feet to get past Gehlot. However, his shot went well over the crossbar early in the second half.

The Juggernauts were unable to find any sort of rhythm in the game and struggled to create without proper retention of the ball.

They were punished for their poor performance as Petratos completed a brace to seal all three points for Juan Ferrando's side. The visitors' backline was split open when Hugo Boumous found Asish Rai inside the penalty box. Rai picked out Dimitri Petratos to help his side secure their eighth victory of the season.

Liston Colaco, who came on from the bench, had a chance to rub salt on Odisha FC's wounds. But he struck the post after Gallego played a tidy through ball in the 84th minute.

ATK Mohun Bagan's Ashique Kuruniyan gets a late red card

The hosts looked home with three points, no suspensions and no injuries until Ashique Kuruniyan lost his temper during stoppage time. The winger, who got into an altercation with Carlos Delgado, pushed the Spaniard to the ground. Kuruniyan had to be pulled away from the spot to calm things down on the pitch.

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on February 5, while Odisha FC travel south to take on Chennaiyin FC on Thursday.

