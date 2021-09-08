Durand Cup 2021: Delhi FC vs Indian Navy Player Ratings

The Indian Navy pulled off a thrilling 2-1 win over debutants Delhi FC in one of the matches of the tournament so far. The Sailormen picked up a crucial victory when Dalraj Singh's thumping header hit the back of the net in the 86th minute.

It was Delhi FC, though, who had taken the lead. The team from the capital took the lead in the 20th minute when Willis Plaza took advantage of a loose ball inside the box to slot it home. The lead lasted only five minutes as Harikrishna, Nihal and Sreyas combined to spectacular effect as the latter dispatched it beyond Manvir Singh.

With Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters also in Group C of the Durand Cup, this result throws the group wide open.

Delhi FC

Manvir Singh - 5/10

Pulled off a few saves but could do nothing about the two goals that he conceded. Seemed shaky at times.

Suraj - 5/10

Tried as hard as he could, but the full-back couldn't shake off the Indian Navy attackers who gave him a torrid time throughout the game.

Anwar Ali - 6/10

On his big comeback on to the national stage, the center-back had a difficult time going up against Sreyas VG. He will have better days.

Anwar Ali Sr. - 5/10

The veteran center-back, alongside his namesake, tried to orchestrate play from deep but could not marshall his troops well. Looked completely off pace.

Karandeep Singh - 5/10

Tried to play a few balls from deep but it wasn't a day to remember for the full-back.

Dawda Cessay - 6/10

The giant Gambian looked busy in midfield and had a hand to play in the build-up to Plaza's goal.

Rinreithan Shaiza - 5/10

One of the players driving play forward, Shaiza, had an eventful first half but tired as the game wore on.

Sergio Barboza Jr - 5/10

A couple of nice runs and touches, as was expected from the Brazilian, but his link-up play left much to be desired.

Himanshu Jangra - 5/10

Tried hard, but Navy defenders kept him at bay. Showed a few promising touches but will have to improve if he is to make it at this level.

Willis Plaza - 5/10

Bagged the goal but was a passenger for most parts of the game. The veteran Triniadian's work rate was questionable, as has been the case for the last few years.

Ekomobong Victor Philip - 5/10

Another one of Delhi's attackers who simply did not deliver today. The Nigerian cut an isolated figure at times.

Nikhil Mali - 5/10

The man from Pune came on for Jangra, huffed and puffed but was unable to force a breakthrough.

Thingnam Radhakanta Singh - 5/10

Tried to inject urgency into midfield and had one opening but did not capitalise on the opportunity.

Indian Navy

Bhaskar Roy - 7/10

The former Minerva keeper would have been delighted to get one over his former boss, as the custodian made a few crucial saves to keep his side in the match.

Novin Gurung - 6/10

Played well and was solid in defence, not allowing Delhi FC's attackers any room on the wing.

Dalraj Singh - 9/10

Extremely composed in defence, and was rewarded for his efforts as he thumped his header past a hapless Manvir. Man of the match for his superb leadership skills at the back.

Navjot Singh - 6/10

Played well as part of the Sailormen's defensive unit and was alert throughout. A commendable outing.

Jijo F - 5/10

Was hooked early after the 30 minute mark on for Sarbjith Singh as coach Abhilash went on the offensive.

Pradeesh C - 6/10

Kept his composure well as he provided good service to the attackers up front.

Pintu Mahata - 7/10

The experienced winger played a slightly withdrawn role but was nonetheless effective as he played his part in expansive Navy attacks.

Nihal Sudeesh - 7/10

Combined well with those in front of him, as he was a constant nuisance out wide.

Harikrishna AU - 6/10

Some bright moments, as he looked to play Sreyas in constantly. Contributed well as part of a front four.

PM Britto - 7/10

The veteran attacker worked his socks off as he hassled, harried and unsettled the Delhi FC defence throughout.

Sreyas VG - 8/10

An excellent showing from the forward as he defeated his former employers, having left Delhi FC in June. He took his goal well, and won most of his aerial duels against both the Anwars. One of the best centre-forward displays by an Indian thus far in the tournament.

Sarbhjit Singh - 6/10

Substituted in after the half-hour mark, the Punjabi midfielder injected some bite into the Navy's midfield as they fully exploited Delhi FC's lethargy on the night.

Vijay J - N/A

Had very little to make an impact.

Bibake Thapa - N/A

Came in for the last 20 minutes.

Vivekananda Sagayaraj - N/A

A late defensive substitution to help the Navy hold on to the lead.

