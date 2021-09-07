Durand Cup 2021 FC Goa preview: When and where to watch, schedule, team list and timings (IST)

Indian Super League side FC Goa will aim to become the first team from the ISL to win the prestigious Durand Cup 2021. Coach Juan Ferrando and the Gaurs mean business and they have selected a strong squad to challenge for the 133-year-old Durand Cup.

They will come up against Jamshedpur FC and Sudeva FC in Group B. Jamshedpur FC defeated Sudeva FC 1-0 in the Group B opener.

Leading the charge will be their talismanic captain Edu Bedia. The captain spoke about the need to win the tournament and get the season off to a strong start.

“At this moment, I believe we are one of the best teams in the country. This year we want to win all the trophies," Bedia said in a pre-tournament press conference.

FC Goa will have four foreigners for the Durand Cup, as well as a bunch of hungry young players eager to impress the gaffer in pre-season. On paper, the Gaurs are favourites to win the Durand Cup if they field their first-choice line-up. Coach Ferrando though, might want to use the tournament to try out all possible permutations and combinations prior to the start of the ISL season.

"We want to win everything," @edubedia 💪



The Gaurs head into one of India’s most historic tournaments with one aim – to rewrite the history books.



"We want to win everything," @edubedia 💪

The Gaurs head into one of India's most historic tournaments with one aim – to rewrite the history books.

Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

September 7 – 3.00 pm – FC Goa vs Army Green, VYBK

September 13 – 3.00 pm – FC Goa vs Sudeva Delhi, VYBK

September 17 – 3.00 pm – FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, VYBK

FC Goa's Durand Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Naveen Kumar, Dheeraj Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Kunal Kundaikar, Saviour Gama, Leander D'Cunha, Manushawn Fernandes, Sanson Pereira, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalmangaih Sanga, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Christy Davis, Redeem Tlang, Brandon Fernandes, Brison Fernandes, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Danstan Fernandes, Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Makan Winkle Chothe, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Romario

Forwards: Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar, Delton Colaco

Where to watch FC Goa's matches?

Addatime has acquired all rights to live stream all of FC Goa's matches at the Durand Cup 2021. Fans will have to pay INR 179 for the Durand Cup package, which covers all matches that happen during the tournament.

Edited by Diptanil Roy