Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa vs Sudeva Delhi FC player ratings

FC Goa qualified for the knockout stages of the Durand Cup 2021 after defeating Sudeva Delhi FC 2-1 in a Group B encounter at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan today.

Juan Ferrando made six changes to the team that defeated Army Green 2-0 in the Gaurs' opening match of the Durand Cup 2021. Muhammed Nemil, who impressed after coming on as a substitute on his debut for the Gaurs, was superb in the first half. His incisive passing combined with Alberto Noguera's driving runs kept Sudeva on their toes.

The capital outfit, having lost 0-1 to Jamshedpur FC on their Durand Cup debut, put in some rash challenges as both centre-backs Sairuat Kima and Vanlalzuidika were booked.

Nemil then got his reward for his play as he placed a curler beyond the reach of Sachin Jha to bag his first-ever goal on the stroke of half-time.

A host of substitutes entered the fray in the second half as William Pauliankhum came close to equalising for Sudeva. His shot had Dheeraj rooted to the spot but struck the frame of the goal, giving Goa a reprieve.

Jorge Ortiz, on as a substitute, scored a long-ranger against substitute keeper Legend Singh but was on the receiving end of a crunching tackle. Ortiz was stretchered off, leaving the Gaurs sweating on the fitness of their main man for the ISL campaign.

A late tackle by Edu Bedia on Shubho Paul earned Sudeva a penalty, with Pauliankhum bagging a consolation goal from the ensuing spot-kick. With this loss, Sudeva is out of the Durand Cup while the Gaurs progress.

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh: 6/10

The Manipuri keeper was untroubled and managed to keep a clean sheet until the dying minutes. Could do nothing about the penalty.

Seriton Fernandes: 7/10

The captain of the day, Seriton got forward a lot of times and supported the attack well. Didn't have trouble dealing with the attackers on his flank.

Lalmangaihsanga: 6/10

More composed than the first game, Papuia looks to be growing in confidence as the tournament goes on. Was much more accurate with his passing this time around.

Aiban Dohling: 5/10

The centre-back was caught out of position a couple of times and was bailed out by his fellow defenders.

Saviour Gama: 5/10

Disappointed while going forward. Much has been expected of Gama after last season but he could not deliver an accurate cross today.

Glan Martins: 5/10

Feisty in midfield as usual but poor on the ball. Seemed to misplace simple passes, often resulting in a breakdown of play.

Alberto Noguera: 7/10

Decisive once again as he linked up well with Nemil in midfield, troubling the opposition. Had a one-on-one chance that he should have done better with.

Muhammed Nemil: 8/10

Man of the match for a superb performance. The 19-year-old keeps turning heads as he looks a class apart on the pitch. Made the right decisions, kept breaking Sudeva's lines and capped the performance off with a placed curler from distance. Watch out for this kid, he's dynamite!

Makan Winkle Chothe: 6/10

Another one of Goa's young brigade who looks so comfortable on the ball. Worked his socks off and looks to be an important player for Goa this season.

Devendra Murgaonkar: 5/10

Another disappointing day in the office for 'Bebo'. He was hardly involved and, even though he played as a central striker, struggled to find space.

Romario Jesuraj: 4/10

Was poor on the flank, making the wrong decisions quite often. Struggled to make an impact and was rightfully hooked at half time.

Brandon Fernandes: 7/10

A Rolls-Royce of a player and his deliveries were excellent today. He's a superb player at the peak of his powers.

Jorge Ortiz: 7/10

Faced a nasty injury which might have ended his tournament. Scored a scorcher from outside the box, but paid the ultimate price for it. Goa will be worried.

Danstan Fernandes: 4/10

Made a lot of bad challenges and was lucky not to get sent off for his rash tackling.

Brison Fernandes: 4/10

Needs to improve his passing if he is to succeed at the topmost level.

Edu Bedia: 4/10

The Spaniard was guilty of being lethargic as he gave the ball away far too many times. Conceded a penalty late on to compound a bad performance.

Sudeva

Sachin Jha: 6/10

Made a few good saves but could do nothing about Nemil's goal. Taken off injured.

Wahengbam Legend Singh: 7/10

A very promising debut for the youngster who made a couple of nice stops after coming on as a substitute. One to watch out for.

Mohit Singh: 5/10

Defended strongly in a frantic first half, but was completely outfoxed by Nemil for Goa's first goal.

Vanlalzuidika: 5/10

Seemed nervous in defense and made hefty challenges. Lucky not to be shown a second yellow.

Sairuat Kima: 5/10

After a strong performance last time around, the captain struggled to contain a fearsome Goan attack.

Sukhandeep Singh: 6/10

Pocketed Romario for the entire half as the Goan winger ran out of ideas. A good showing by the left-back.

Lalliansanga Renthlei: 7/10

Immense at the heart of midfield as he battled against a swarm of Goan midfielders. The Mizo defensive midfielder looks to be a tough man to beat.

R Lawmnasangzuala: 6/10

A decent debut for the youngster as he kept it simple in midfield, passing it to the wingers.

Sinam Maichael Singh: 5/10

Baptism by fire for the youngster, who tried to initiate attacks but struggled to break through Goa's lines.

William Pauliankhum: 6/10

A tale of two halves for William as he barely got a kick in the first half but improved in the second half and imposed himself on the game. Struck the penalty well.

Thingujam Korou Singh: 5/10

Didn't see much action on the wings as he was restricted to tracking back in the first half.

Sridarth Nongmeikapam: 5/10

Struggled to make an impact as a lone striker but improved after Shaiborlang joined him in attack.

Shaiborlang Kharpan: 6/10

Instilled a sense of urgency in attack as the side from the capital looked to come back into the game. A good display after coming on.

Akbar Khan: 4/10

A terrible challenge to end Ortiz's night, and was reckless throughout. Not a great introduction.

Shubho Paul: 5/10

The youngster won the penalty but had a poor work rate. Looked lethargic at times but played a good ball to set up Opi. A real 'Jekyll-and-Hyde' performance.

Lalawmpuia: 5/10

'Opi,' as he is known, huffed and puffed, but to no avail. The Mizo came up short while going up against his former team.

