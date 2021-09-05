Durand Cup 2021 Gokulam Kerala FC preview: When and where to watch, schedule, team list and timings (IST)

Defending champion Gokulam Kerala FC will kickstart their Durand Cup 2021 campaign against the Army Red Football Team on September 12. They are pitted in group D alongside Indian Super League outfit Hyderabad FC, Assam Rifles and the Army Red Football Club.

The Kerala-based club have announced a 24-member squad, including 12 players from Kerala who will travel to Kolkata for the prestigious competition. Gokulam Kerala FC are favorites from Group D to progress to the knockout stage of the event.

The Malabarians have added two players to their senior squad - Rishad PP and Abhijith K - from the reserve unit for the upcoming edition of the Durand Cup. Furthermore, four foreign players will accompany the side for the 130th edition of the competition.

Defender Aminou Boubo and strikers Chisom Elvis Chikatara and Rahim Osumanu will ply their trade for Gokulam Kerala in the 2021 edition of the Durand Cup. Afghan midfielder Sharif Mukhammad will be their fourth overseas player and will also lead the side in Asia's oldest football competition.

Durand Cup 2021: Gokulam Kerala FC Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

September 12 – 3:00 pm – Gokulam Kerala vs Army Red, Kalyani

September 16 – 3:00 pm – Gokulam Kerala vs Hyderabad FC, Kalyani

September 19 – 3:00 pm – Assam Rifles vs Gokulam Kerala, Kalyan

Where to watch Gokulam Kerala FC's matches?

One can watch the Malabarians in action via the Addatimes app or website. This is only for fans in India.

Gokulam Kerala FC squad for Durand Cup

Goalkeepers: Ajmal PA, Rakshit Dagar, Vigneshwaran Bhaskaran

Defenders: Aminou Boubo (Cameroon), Mohammed Uvais, Pawan Kumar, Deepak Singh, Alex Saji, Ajin Tom, Mohammed Jasim

Midfielders: Emil Benny, Mohammed Rashid, Sharif Mukhammad (C), Zodingliana, Rishad PP, Abhijit K, Charles Anandraj

Forwards: Chisom Elvis Chikatara (Nigeria), Rahim Osumanu (Ghana), Jithin MS, Ronald Singh, Sourav, Beneston, Thahir Zaman

Edited by Rohit Mishra