Durand Cup 2021 Hyderabad FC preview: When and where to watch, schedule, team list and timings (IST)

The 130th edition of the Durand Cup will commence on September 5 in Kolkata. Hyderabad FC will compete in the 2021 edition of the prestigious competition.

Hyderabad FC have been drawn into group D of the Durand Cup and will compete alongside Assam Rifles, Army Red and I-League 2020/21 champions Gokulam Kerala FC.

The club has decided to travel to Kolkata with youngsters in their ranks. This event will allow them to showcase their talent at Asia's oldest football event. All players will look to give it their best shot and ensure they get a chance to play for the Nizams in the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League.

Gokulam Kerala FC are expected to be the favorites from this group, considering that Hyderabad FC are taking a young bunch of talent for the competition. However, one cannot rule out Hyderabad's young talent as they could do wonders for the club.

Durand Cup 2021: Hyderabad FC Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

September 12 – 3:00 pm – Assam Rifles vs Hyderabad FC, MB

September 16 – 3:00 pm – Gokulam Kerala vs Hyderabad FC, Kalyani

September 19 – 3:00 pm – Army Red vs Hyderabad FC, VYBK

Where to watch Hyderabad FC's matches?

Addatimes has acquired the rights to telecast matches from the upcoming edition of the Durand Cup. One can catch live action on their platform during the 130th edition of the Durand Cup.

Hyderabad FC squad for Durand Cup

Goalkeepers: Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Aman Kumar Sahani, Abhinav Mulagada

Defenders: Pritam Soraisam, Amritpal Singh, Muhammed Rafi, Goutam Saikhom, Muhammad Safique Ahmed, Dipu Halder, Paogoumang Singson

Midfielders: Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, R Swapana Jeevan RT, Koustav Dutta, Crespo Vanlalhriatpuia, Lalrintluanga, Suhit Chhetry, Amosa Lalnundanga, Rohlupuia

Forwards: Ishan Dey, Arun Kabrabam

Staff: Thangboi Singto (Technical Director – Youth), Shameel Chembakath (Head Coach, Reserves), Prabhakar Raj (Goalkeeper Coach), Joy Gabriel (Performance Analyst), Vinu Varghese (Physiotherapist), Nithin Mohan (Team Manager)

