Durand Cup 2021 Kerala Blasters preview: When and where to watch, schedule, team list and timings (IST)

Kerala Blasters FC will make their debut appearance in the 130th edition of the Durand Cup, which is slated to begin on September 5.

The Blasters are pitted in Group C of the event alongside the Indian Navy, Delhi FC and ISL club Bengaluru FC. They will begin their campaign against the Indian Navy on September 13 and will play their remaining two group stage fixtures on September 15 & 21.

The Kerala-based outfit will have its eye on the trophy in its debut season. Kerala Blasters played three friendly matches to get themselves prepared for the Durand Cup. They lost their first match 1-0 against Kerala United FC, while their second fixture against the same club ended in a 3-3 draw.

On Friday, they squared off against J&K Bank at the Panampilly Nagar School Ground. Seityasen Singh and Sanjeev Stalin each scored a goal to give the Turkers a 2-0 win against the Jammu & Kashmir-based club in their third and final pre-season friendly ahead of the Durand Cup 2021.

Durand Cup 2021: Kerala Blasters Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

September 11 – 3:00 pm – Kerala Blasters vs Indian Navy, VYBK

September 15 – 3:00 pm – Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters, VYBK

September 21 – 3:00 pm – Delhi FC vs Kerala Blasters, MB

Where to watch Kerala Blasters' matches?

Fans can watch the Blasters live in action via the Addatimes app or website.

Kerala Blasters squad for Durand Cup

Kerala Blasters FC have announced a full strength 26-man squad for the 2021 edition of the Durand Cup.

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, and Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku, Sanjeev Stalin, Hormipam Ruivah, Shahajas Thekkan, Denechandra Meitei, and Sandeep Singh

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Sukham Yoihenba Meitei, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Gaurav K, Harmanjot Khabra, Givson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Prasanth K, Seityasen Singh, Vincy Barretto, and Anil Gaonkar

Forwards: Jorge Pereyra Diaz, V S Sreekuttan, and Chencho Gyeltshen

