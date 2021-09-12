Durand Cup 2021: Team of the week

The Durand Cup 2021 has gotten off to a flyer and after most teams have played their opening game, here is the Team of the week.

Goalkeeper: Sarath Narayanan (Army Green)

The Army Green custodian is yet to keep a clean sheet in the Durand Cup. But his performance against FC Goa in itself gets him into our Team of the week. Pulled off some acrobatic saves to keep the score-line respectable and followed it up with an accomplished performance against Jamshedpur FC in a 3-1 victory.

Defence: Leander D’Cunha (FC Goa)

The right-back took over the captain’s armband from Princeton Rebello in the second half and kept things tidy at the back. That helped FC Goa keep a clean sheet against a tricky Army Green side in the Durand Cup. Sterner tests will follow but D’Cunha, who played in the AFC Champions League earlier this year, will hope to keep his spot in light of Seriton Fernandes’s imminent return.

Defence: Dalraj Singh (Indian Navy)

Scored a late headed winner against Delhi FC and kept the Kerala Blasters forwards quiet for most of the game. He ended up conceding a penalty in his side’s 0-1 loss to the Blasters but his performances have been immaculate in this Durand Cup. Strong in the air, organizing his backline and also possesses a good range of passing.

Defence: Shaher Shaheen (Mohammedan Sporting)

The Black Panthers have laid down an early marker to be claimed favorites to win the Durand Cup with their performances in the opening two games. The attackers will take most of the credit but Syrian Shaher Shaheen has calmly gone about his business at the back. A physical presence, he has snuffed out whatever the opposition has thrown at him with minimal fuss.

Right Midfield: Yumnam Gopi Singh (FC Bengaluru United)

The winger is yet to get a proper chance in the ISL to showcase his talent but he is making this opportunity count. Striking up a great understanding with Pedro Manzi, he scored a clinical brace against the Indian Air Force in the Durand Cup.

Centre Midfield: Sarbjith Singh (Indian Navy)

The midfielder’s introduction against Delhi FC in the Durand Cup changed the whole complexion of the game. He kept things ticking in the middle of the park, fed the forwards and screened the defense. That earned him a start against the Kerala Blasters and he did not do too badly, albeit playing deeper than usual.

Centre Midfield: Nikola Stojanovic (Mohammedan Sporting)

An early contender for player of the tournament. The Serbian has made it look frighteningly easy at the heart of the Mohammedan midfield. An energetic box-to-box presence, Stojanovic has helped his team run riot in the opposition half with his creativity. He is also a very handy defensive presence, tracking back and helping mop up enemy attacks.

Left Midfield: Deepak Singh (Army Green)

After swapping flanks from right to left midway through the game against Jamshedpur FC, Deepak Singh suddenly came to life. His two well-taken goals have kept Army Green in the hunt for a surprise quarterfinal berth. A crucial game against Sudeva Delhi awaits and Deepak will be hoping to continue his goal-scoring exploits.

Right Forward: Pedro Manzi (FC Bengaluru United)

The Uruguayan, whose goals propelled Chennai City FC to a surprise I-League title in 2019 is back at it again. After his solitary strike ensured a win in the opening game against CRPF, Manzi was back to his best against the Indian Air Force. He scored two and created two as FC Bengaluru United entered the quarterfinals of the 2021 Durand Cup.

Centre Forward: Marcus Joseph (Mohammedan Sporting)

The top-scorer of the previous edition of the Durand Cup seems hungry to retain his title. Joseph also has three goals in two games to his name as his side breezed into the last eight. The Trinidadian is a goal-scoring machine and he will prove to be the difference as Mohammedan eye the trophy.

Left Forward: Azharuddin Mallick (Mohammedan Sporting)

Having risen up through the Calcutta Football League, Azharuddin knows all about finding the back of the net in Kolkata. He has formed a lethal double-act with Marcus Joseph in the Durand Cup, having also scored thrice. The Indian national team’s lack of forward options is well documented and they could well take a look at Azharuddin.

Edited by Aditya Singh