Durand Cup 2021: When and where to watch Indian Air Force vs Mohammedan SC

Mohammedan SC will kickstart their Durand Cup 2021 campaign on Sunday against the Indian Air Force at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK). The venue is commonly known as the Salt Lake Stadium among fans in India.
Both sides will look to start their 2021 Durand Cup campaign with a victory. The Indian Air Force hasn't played much competitive football in recent times, which could hamper their chances of winning against the Black Panthers.
However, they do possess a balanced squad and will give their opponent a run for their money.
Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, enters the competition having played plenty of football over the last couple of years. They are currently competing in the Calcutta Football League 2021 (CFL 2021) and are strong favorites to come out on top during their opening fixture.
The Kolkata-based club have announced a strong 31-man squad for the Durand Cup, including four foreign players.
The four overseas players who will ply their trade for Mohammedan SC during the 130th edition of the Durand Cup are Shaher Shaheen, Nikola Stojanovic, Marus Joseph and Stefan Ilic.
Meanwhile, as the name suggests, the Indian Air Force club will sport only Indian players as they have been doing since the inception of the prestigious competition.
Indian Air Force vs Mohammedan SC: When to watch
Date: September 5
Time: 4:15 PM
Indian Air Force vs Mohammedan SC: Where to watch
The Durand Cup 2021 match between the Indian Air Force and Mohammedan SC won't be telecasted. However, Addatimes will live stream the season opener of the Durand Cup 2021.
India: Addatimes