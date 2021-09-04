Durand Cup 2021: When and where to watch Indian Air Force vs Mohammedan SC

Mohammedan SC will kickstart their Durand Cup 2021 campaign on Sunday against the Indian Air Force at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK). The venue is commonly known as the Salt Lake Stadium among fans in India.

Both sides will look to start their 2021 Durand Cup campaign with a victory. The Indian Air Force hasn't played much competitive football in recent times, which could hamper their chances of winning against the Black Panthers.

However, they do possess a balanced squad and will give their opponent a run for their money.

Have a look at the blackpanthers next set of fixtures in CFL & Durand Cup ⚫️⚪️🇮🇳⚽️#JaanJaanMohammedan#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/rrsP2dlyCu — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) September 4, 2021

Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, enters the competition having played plenty of football over the last couple of years. They are currently competing in the Calcutta Football League 2021 (CFL 2021) and are strong favorites to come out on top during their opening fixture.

The Kolkata-based club have announced a strong 31-man squad for the Durand Cup, including four foreign players.

The four overseas players who will ply their trade for Mohammedan SC during the 130th edition of the Durand Cup are Shaher Shaheen, Nikola Stojanovic, Marus Joseph and Stefan Ilic.

🚨FANS CONTEST🚨



Predict our next starting XI for our upcoming campaign opener in the Durand Cup 2021 against Indian Airforce ⚪️⚫️💪🏻



4 lucky fans will get giveaways from the club ⚡️🔥



NOTE: Check our squad and make your starting XI and post it in the comment section 🇮🇳⚽️ pic.twitter.com/7NdfJKbvnK — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) September 3, 2021

Meanwhile, as the name suggests, the Indian Air Force club will sport only Indian players as they have been doing since the inception of the prestigious competition.

Indian Air Force vs Mohammedan SC: When to watch

Mohammedan SC players train ahead of their Durand Cup 2021 match against Indian Air Force. (Image Courtesy: Mohammedan SC Twitter)

Date: September 5

Time: 4:15 PM

Indian Air Force vs Mohammedan SC: Where to watch

The Durand Cup 2021 match between the Indian Air Force and Mohammedan SC won't be telecasted. However, Addatimes will live stream the season opener of the Durand Cup 2021.

India: Addatimes

Edited by Arjun Panchadar