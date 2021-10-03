Durand Cup 2021: When and where to watch Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa?

The Durand Cup 2021 has now headed into the summit clash of the competition. I-League club Mohammedan SC will take on ISL outfit FC Goa on October 3 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Mohammedan SC made it to the knockout stage, having finished second in the Group A points table with a couple of wins and a loss to their name. They defeated Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

The Black Panthers squared off against Bengaluru United FC in their semi-final fixture. They lost 0-2 against the Bangalore-based club in a group stage fixture.

However, Mohammedan SC took revenge by defeating them 4-2 in the knockout match. The game ended in a draw after full time as both sides managed to score two goals each. The Kolkata-based club scored a couple of goals during extra time to make it to the summit clash of the prestigious Durand Cup.

Meanwhile, FC Goa are the only unbeaten side in the Durand Cup 2021. They won three out of their three group stage matches and finished at the top the Group B points table.

FC Goa steamrolled past Delhi FC in their quarter-final match. They won the match by 5-1 margin. They squared off against ISL club Bengaluru FC in their semi-final encounter. Both sides scored a couple of goals each during the first 90 minutes.

Neither side failed to convert a goal in extra time. Thus, the winner was decided through penalities. FC Goa won the match 7-6 on penalties and made it to the final of the Durand Cup 2021.

Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa: When to watch

Date: October 3

Time: 6:00 PM

Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa: Where to watch

The summit clash of the Durand Cup 2021 will be broadcasted on Sony TEN 2 & Sony TEN 2 HD. Fans can live stream the Durand Cup 2021 final on the Addatimes app or website.

TV: Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD

Live-Stream: Addatimes

