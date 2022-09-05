Durand Cup 2022: Anirudh Thapa shines as Chennaiyin FC book quarter-final berth at NEROCA FC's expense

Chennaiyin FC skipper Anirudh Thapa has been a sensation in Indian football in recent times. The 24-year midfielder played an important part in his side's win against fellow Group C outfit NEROCA FC in Durand Cup 2022 on Monday.

The two sides, who had played three matches in their group so far, were level on points with their fixture becoming a do-or-die encounter. Thomas Brdaric's side were up against a NEROCA FC side who were playing in front of a home crowd at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal.

The Orange Brigade made a better start to the encounter amongst the two sides in contention for a place in the quarter-finals. Khogen Singh's men were patient on the ball from the start and moved the ball around with ease.

But they had problems breaking into the final third. The lack of proper play-making was one of the reasons that plagued the Manipuri outfit. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC opted to play on the counter during the initial stages of the game.

Ninthoinganba Meetei initiated the first attack for the Marina Machans as the winger charged down the right flank before delivering a low cross.

Petar Sliskovic reached out to meet the cross and attempted to flick it past the goalkeeper. But Porei Anganba Meitei watched the ball carefully and dived right to block the attempt.

Thapa, who was given a freer role in the game, made runs into the final third, supporting Sliskovic in attack. The Chennaiyin FC skipper opened the scoring in the game.

The move started at the back with defenders Fallou Diagne and Vafa Hakhamaneshi. The ball eventually fell onto the path of Thapa, who ran into the box and finished it off with a goal in the 14th minute.

The goal gave Brdaric's side a boost and was evident in the way they approached the game without the ball. They managed to hinder NEROCA FC's build-up phase with their press.

As a result, Khogen Singh's men struggled to move forward with their plans. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC's Vafa struggled in possession on a number of occasions. The Iranian centre-back almost gifted John Chidi with an opportunity to bring Khogen Singh's side back into the game. A missed attempt by the NEROCA FC forward let the Marina Machans off the hook.

Chennaiyin FC's Anirudh Thapa bags an assist against NEROCA FC to put the game to bed

The second half belonged to Chennaiyin FC, who looked more determined to see off their persistent rivals. One of the factors that swung the game in their favor was the lack of numbers by NEROCA FC in the opposition's half.

Chidi was isolated for most of the game and was outmuscled by the Marina Machans' backline. Khogen Singh's men were also pushed towards the flank, causing very little movement through the central channel.

All of this worked in favor of Brdaric's side as they managed a second goal. Thapa turned provider as Vafa managed to leap higher than everyone else and score for his side.

The goal gave Chennaiyin FC a much-needed cushion. A few minutes later, Rahim Ali had the opportunity to silence the home crowd but the young forward missed the target by inches.

The match ended 2-0 in favor of Brdaric's side, who will now have to prepare for a tougher test against fellow ISL side Mumbai City FC in the quarter-finals.

